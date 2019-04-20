Younes Bendjima & Kourtney Kardashian Had Great ‘Chemistry’ At Her 40th B-Day Party: He Misses Her

Kourtney Kardashian turned 40 among many close family and friends, including her ex Younes Bendjima, who the birthday girl invited to her birthday party and seemed content around.

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed her 40th birthday party with a lot of love from many people on Apr. 18, including ex Younes Bendjima, 25, and it turns out there were still definite sparks between the former lovers! “Younes has major fomo (fear of missing out) after seeing Kourtney last night,” a source close to Younes EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He regrets how things ended between them and feels that being invited to her party last night was a huge step towards reconciliation. In the brief time they spent together, he felt their chemistry and is hoping he gets to see more of her soon so he can show her how much he has grown, changed and matured since they were a couple.”

The hunky model also couldn’t help but be attracted to Kourtney on her big day. “He thought she looked sexier than ever and he totally misses her,” the source admitted. “He would take her back in a second if she gave him a real chance.” Younes made sure to let all his followers know he was attending Kourtney’s big bash when he took to Instagram to show off a pic of his setting at the table, which included a napkin that read, “Happy Birthday Kourt”.

Kourtney didn’t seem to mind showing off Younes, either. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who looked amazing in a black leather and sheer dress on her special day, posed for an incredible photo with four handsome men, including Younes, who had his hand on her shoulder. Since Kourtney and Younes, who has been liking some of Kourt’s recent Instagram pics, broke things off in Aug. 2018 after over a year of dating, we’re not sure if they’re looking to get back together, but it was nice to see that they clearly have a friendship!

In addition to Younes, Kourtney’s ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, 35, was at the bash as well as Luka Sabbat, 21, who Kourtney hung out with shortly after her split from Younes. With so many bad breakups between celebs these days, Kourtney’s birthday definitely set the bar for keeping things cool between exes and it was great to see her celebrating the different eras of love she has gone through in the last few years.