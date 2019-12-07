Camila Cabello Reveals What She & BF Shawn Mendes Do On A Normal Day: ‘Making Out Is A Lot Of It’

Camila Cabello revealed some intimate details about her relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes that includes them kissing… a lot.

Things are heating up between Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 22 … at least on their off days! The “Havana” singer stopped by Sirius XM’s Hits 1 on December 6 to talk about her upcoming tour, her new song “Dream of You” and to spill some delicious tea about her relationship with her super sexy boyfriend. The hosts began the conversation by discussing their sultry music video for “Senorita” before segueing into a chat about what the duo does on a regular day. “Making out is a lot of it,” she said with a grin before adding “No I’m kidding. Maybe. But anyways…” She then stumbled on her words a bit by saying, “When we are able to hang out we just kind of, I don’t even know what we do… it goes by so fast!”

Something that might be a New Year’s resolution for the two of them is to watch more television together. Camila later revealed that one show they plan on binge watching is the 90’s classic television comedy Friends! Perhaps she can also introduce him to Game of Thrones (unless he’s already a fan) given how much she fangirled while meeting costar Emilia Clarke, 33, on The Graham Norton Show on October 25.

Let’s go back to their kissing… which has kind of become their thing in their short time as a couple. Camila and Shawn have been spotted in a series of PDA-filled moments over the past couple of months including that infamous make out session that the “Stitches” singer posted on his Instagram in September.

She’s also wrapped her arm around him while wearing a reindeer onesie in Los Angeles while visiting a friend and cuddled up next to the Canadian native at a Clippers game for all to see… both in the same month.

Camila doesn’t care about what the haters say, however, regarding their frequent romantic moments. “Ouch, I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked,” Camila retorted after a fan called into her BBC Radio One’s Breakfast show interview with Greg James to discuss why they hate seeing PDA on Instagram. “Yeah, PDA is terrible. I mean, kissing in public? I don’t even…”