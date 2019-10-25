Camila Cabello totally fangirled out after exchanging hugs with ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Emilia Clark and Jason Momoa.

Camila Cabello, 22, couldn’t contain her excitement when she met Emilia Clarke, 33, and Jason Momoa, 40, on The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 25. The “Senorita” songstress ran from the stage after her performance to meet them in a leathery red ensemble that appeared similar to Britney Spears‘ outfit in her 2000 video “Oops! I Did It Again”. Other guests during the show included Oscar winning actress Regina King, 48, and comedian Ross Noble, 43.

“My queen!” Camila exclaimed before giving Emilia a big hug. “I’m sorry, I would just like to say I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the entire world. And there’s a reason why I’m the only red wine on this table and its because… I’m just freaking out to meet you guys!” Emilia and Jason looked on in glee while the big time pop star lost her mind meeting them.

The love that Camila has for the HBO series runs very deep. “I’m such a fan of everybody here but I literally finished all eight seasons of Game of Thrones in a month this year,” she revealed. Emilia was touched. “Wow! That’s so impressive,” she responded. “It’s going to take my about the whole time of this interview to recover from this,” the “Havana” singer then said. “I’ve never fangirled so hard in my life.”

Emilia also talked about her own fangirl moment during her time on the BBC show. Regina started chatting about going to Beyonce, 38, and Jay-Z‘s Oscars after-party earlier this year which led to the London native discussing her emotional moment with the superstar singer that same evening. “So I did not expect to see them in the flesh, I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Emilia revealed. “I was just like, ‘Oh my god. I’m invited! How did this happen? They let us in.'”

The Emmy nominee then said that she was left in tears after Queen Bey approached her at the celebration. “Two minutes in I started crying!” she admitted. “Literally eyes started welling up.”