Camila Cabello Wraps Her Arms Around Shawn Mendes While Wearing A Reindeer Onesie — See PDA Pics

Camila Cabello was already in the Christmas spirit on Nov. 12 when she got cozy with her beau Shawn Mendes while visiting a friend in Los Angeles and it was the cutest sight to see!

Camila Cabello, 22, and boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 21, look so in love and ready for the holidays at the same time! The lovebirds headed to see a friend in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 12 and couldn’t help but express some major PDA during the outing. The singers color coordinated with their outfits but Camila’s really stood out. The “Havana” crooner decided to celebrate Christmas a bit early by wearing an adorable tan reindeer onesie that had a hood and white dots and Shawn wore a green, tan, and white striped cardigan and jeans.

Their latest public appearance comes one day after they were spotted looking so in love while sharing kisses courtside at the home basketball game for the Los Angeles Clippers who were competing against the Toronto Raptors. Video clips showing them walking hand-in-hand at the game made their way around social media and fans were all about commenting on how they seemed more interested in each other than watching the sporting event!

All eyes have been on Camila and Shawn ever since they started dating so the attention they received during their recent sightings isn’t surprising. The young stars are not shy about expressing their passion for each other no matter who’s watching and fans often swoon over how genuine their affection is. Shawn confirmed that they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend on July 4 during a fan question and session in Australia on Oct. 26 and the it just added to what some already see as a fairytale romance.

We look forward to seeing more sweet moments between Camila and Shawn all holiday season! If they’re anything like the two this week, we’re in for some more inspiring love!