Drake Shares Rare Video From Inside His Mansion Full Of Black & White Marble & Fans Call It ‘Goals’

Drake couldn’t resist showing off his stunning, modern mansion in a new post to his Instagram story, featuring his black and white marble counters, couches and glorious chandelier.

Drake, 33, welcomed his Instagram fans and followers into his home on Dec. 4 — sort of. The “In My Feelings” artist took to the social media platform and shared video of his sprawling mansion that looked so incredibly luxurious. The video featured what appeared to be Drakes living room and kitchen, both of which were wholly decked out in a black and white color palette. Drake panned his phone over his marble countertops, which featured such a clear image you could practically see your own reflection! But, of course, that wasn’t all.

The rapper and producer also showed off the high ceilings of his mansion, which had a gorgeous, modern chandelier hanging from the ceiling. Not only that, the black and white color scheme carried over to the furniture, with the couches in shades of the blacks, whites and grays, as well. A stunning piano could be seen in the corner of one room, while a fire roared in Drake’s living room. The entire look was totally picture perfect, and fans were all about it.

Once the footage was shared to fans, they couldn’t help but comment on Drake’s home and how good it really looked! “Oh he got a house house 😍,” one fan commented. Another chimed in to share that they thought Drake’s home was “legit GOALS.” Finally, one fan likened Drake’s home to a “hotel” and said Drake, “must be blessed!” Drake’s digs looked so incredibly cozy and practically ready for the holidays! And there’s someone special Drake will be spending the winter yuletide with.

The rapper is especially excited to see his son Adonis, 2, whom he shares with former partner Sophie Brussaux, over the holidays. “Drake will see his son for Christmas for sure,” a source close to the rapper shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Nov. 26. “Last month he threw a birthday party for Adonis [at his mansion in Toronto] and Sophie was there too, everything went great. Drake is planning the same thing for Christmas. Drake loves his son and wants to spend time with him and right now, because Adonis is so young, Sophie comes too. But it’s not an issue at all, they get along great.” While Drake has kept his private life, and that of his son’s, very quiet, fans are thrilled he will be spending time with his son in his warm home for the holidays! We can’t wait for more home tours in the future!