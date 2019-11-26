Drake Can’t Wait To Spend Christmas With His Son In Toronto: He ‘Loves Showing Him Off’

Drake is gearing up to celebrate Christmas with his son Adonis. The doting dad is looking forward to making lots of special holiday memories in ‘The Six’ with his son — and all his loved ones.

Drake, 33, has kept his son, Adonis, 2, totally out of site and he rarely talks about him in interviews. But that doesn’t mean the Grammy winner is avoiding daddy duty. In fact, a source close to the Scorpion rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s extra excited for the holidays this year and his baby boy — who he shares with former lover Sophie Brussaux — has everything to do with it.

“Drake will see his son for Christmas for sure. Things are good with him and Sophie, very smooth and friendly. They aren’t a couple but they are genuinely friends and he makes sure she and his son are very well taken care of so there’s nothing but love. When he sees Adonis she’s there and will stay at his house. He’s flown her out with Adonis to see him many times. Last month he threw a birthday party for Adonis [at his mansion in Toronto] and Sophie was there too, everything went great. Drake is planning the same thing for Christmas. Drake loves his son and wants to spend time with him and right now, because Adonis is so young, Sophie comes too. But it’s not an issue at all, they get along great.

“Drake traditionally does the holidays in Toronto, he likes being there because his mom is there and other family and it’s just a good time of year to connect with his loved ones. Drake’s mom is Jewish so they celebrate Hanukkah as well as Christmas, it’s one long celebration. Drake likes having Adonis visit him in Toronto because his mom and all his extended family are there so they want to see him too and Drake loves being able to show him off, Adonis is very loved.”