Drake Shares Rare Photo Of His Son Adonis, 2, Wearing ‘I Love Daddy’ Socks — See Pic

Just weeks after Drake’s son turned two, the rapper took to Instagram to share a sweet new photo of the little boy, in which he’s showing his love for his dad on his clothing!

Drake, 33, has kept his son, Adonis, 2, very much out of the public eye, but he shared a rare photo of the toddler on his Instagram Story on Nov. 4. The pic is just of Adonis’s foot, where he’s proudly wearing socks that read ‘I [Heart] Daddy.’ Fans have yet to actually see a photo of Adonis’s face, and there is little known about what type of relationship the rapper has with his son. Adonis’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, is from France, and it’s unclear how much tim Drake is even able to see his little guy, who just turned two on Oct. 11.

Speculation that Drake had gotten Sophie pregnant began in the spring of 2017, but the rumors quickly dissolved. However, Pusha T brought them back to light in May 2018, when he released a song call “The Story of Adidon” — a major Drizzy diss track. On the song, Pusha raps, “Sophie knows better as your baby mother, cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her, A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap, we talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts, you are hiding a child, let that boy come home, deadbeat motherf****er playin’ border patrol, Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real, love that baby, respect that girl, forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world.”

Drake did not directly respond to the claims about Adonis being his son at the time. However, he released his album, Scorpion, one month later (June 29, 2018), and confirmed the news that he had fathered a child. The confession came on the song “Emotionless,” where Drake rapped, “Look at the way we live, I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

He also sang about Adonis on the song “March 14,” which was inspired by the date that he learned he was going to be a dad. On the track, he further delved into his relationship with Sophie. “Sandi used to tell me that all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time,” he sang in one verse. “S*** we only met two times.” He also vowed to be a “dedicated” dad, and apologized to his son for having to bring him up in a family where his parents weren’t together.

At the time the song was released, Adonis was eight and a half months old, and Drake revealed that he had only met him “one time” (the previous Christmas). Hopefully he’s gotten to spend more time with his little guys since then!