Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Posts Rare Photo Of Son Adonis On His Second Birthday — See Pic

Drake and his ex Sophie Brussaux both took to Instagram on Oct. 11 to share different photos in honor of their son Adonis’ second birthday and one of them included a rare glimpse of the tot.

Drake‘s son Adonis turned 2-years-old on Oct. 11 and his parents celebrated by showing off some eye-catching pics on social media! Although the 32-year-old rapper’s son has been mostly shielded from the public eye, fans caught a hint of him when his mom, Sophie Brussaux, 29, shared a photo of her holding him as a baby to her Instagram page. The pic shows the smiling mom breastfeeding her son but she has his face filtered out with a flash of light over it.

“Fils de ma vie, être ta maman est la plus belle chose au monde ❤️…2 ans déjà mon Adonis,” she captioned the photo in French, which translates to: “Son of my life, being your mom is the most beautiful thing in the world ❤️ … 2 years already my Adonis” in English.

Drake’s brithday photo for his little boy didn’t include him but it did include some massive balloons that hung up over a wall. They were gold-colored and spelled out the letters of Adonis’ name. The proud father also included some star-shaped and circle-shaped ones. “Happy Birthday King 💙,” he captioned it.

Drake’s son and his mom, Sophie, live in France full-time, but the musician makes sure to see him whenever he can and from the looks of his latest post, he was definitely celebrating his birthday! The “Hotline Bling” crooner, who previously kept Adonis a secret, also reportedly spent some time with him when he was on tour in Europe earlier this year and is loving any chance he gets to visit.