Sasha, 18, & Malia, 21, Look So Grown Up In New Obama Family Thanksgiving Pic

Sasha and Malia Obama took a break from university classes to pose for the family Thanksgiving photo! Former First Lady Michelle is now sharing the sweet picture ‘from our family to yours.’

We remember the days Sasha, 18, and Malia Obama, 21, were half their parents’ height in family photos, but that’s no longer the case! The sisters looked all grown up as they stood by former President Barack Obama, 58, and his former First Lady Michelle Obama, 55, in their Thanksgiving family photo for 2019. The sisters have grown considerably taller since Barack began his presidency in 2009, which (sadly) wrapped up in 2017. You can see the 2019 Obama Thanksgiving family picture, here.

Michelle celebrated turkey day early by sharing the group photo to her Instagram on Nov. 27, writing, “From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” Sasha and Michelle graced the photo shoot in dresses perfect for the holiday season: Sasha stunned in a classic black evening gown, while Malia looked sweet in a lavender frock. Michelle also got the dress memo, looking beautiful as always in a white empire dress with sewn-on denim patches. Barack was the most casual of the bunch, wearing a plaid collared shirt and slacks.

Sasha and Malia weren’t even teenagers yet when their dad was elected as the 44th president of the US! Now, both sisters are attending college. Sasha reportedly began her freshman year at the University of Michigan in August, and Malia is almost mid-way into her junior year at Harvard University. We know, time seriously flies by.

This may be Michelle’s second Thanksgiving outside of the White House since her husband’s presidency ended, but the former FLOTUS is still actively involved in our democracy. Michelle just launched her second “When We All Vote” campaign on Nov. 7, and she’s on a mission to get people registered to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election! HollywoodLife is excited to be partnering with Michelle for a second year in a row, after she already registered thousands of new voters for the 2018 midterms during the inaugural campaign.