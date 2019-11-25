Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Reunite For Safaree & Erica Mena’s Baby Shower 6 Mos. After Messy Split

More than six months after going through a brutal public split, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana looked to be on good terms while taking photos together at Erica Mena’s baby shower on Nov. 23.

Despite splitting up six months ago in a pretty messy fashion, Cyn Santana and Joe Budden were all smiles during a reunion at Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s baby shower on Nov. 23. The exes supported their friends at the Met Gala-themed bash, and even happily took photos together. Joe posted the pics to his Instagram page, including one of himself and Cyn hanging out solo in the parking lot. Another image showed them posing alongside Safaree and Erica, who was proudly cradling her baby bump. “Sometimes you gotta come together to defeat Thanos,” Joe captioned the images.

HollywoodLife was the first to EXCLUSIVELY report the news of Cyn and Joe’s split back at the beginning of May, just four months after they got engaged. The breakup came after the two got into a blowout fight, leading Cyn to take off her engagement ring. Days after the news broke, Joe publicly discussed the situation at an event. He admitted that he and Cyn hadn’t spoken for quite some time at that point, but revealed that they never officially had a conversation about breaking up.

Things were clearly pretty hostile between the two at that point, but luckily, they appear to have gotten past their differences and are able to remain amicable. They also have a son, Lexington, together, who will turn two years old in December.

In October, Cyn opened up about the breakup for the first time. “I did what was best for my mental health, my peace and for me and my son, you know what I mean?” she explained on Brunch With Tiffany. “It was a decision that I had to make on my own. This wasn’t a unison thing. How can I keep this very sweet? Basically, let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been and that was probably the best decision I’ve made in my entire life. And my son and I are amazing.”