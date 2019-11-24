Before & After Pics
Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Slimmer Figure In Plunging Red Dress: Before & After Pics

Rebel Wilson
REX/Shutterstock
Rebel Wilson poses for a photograph on the red carpet at the opening night of the multiple Award-winning new Australian show 'Muriel's Wedding The Musical' at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 March 2019. Muriel's Wedding the Musical is an Australian stage musical, based on the 1994 film. Opening night of Australian show Muriel's Wedding, The Musical, Melbourne, Australia - 23 Mar 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Rebel Wilson 'Isn't it Romantic' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2019
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brownstone Prods/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5884230e) Rebel Wilson Pitch Perfect - 2012 Director: Jason Moore Brownstone Productions USA Scene Still The Hit Girls
Rebel Wilson Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, America - 28 Feb 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Rebel Wilson was looking absolutely incredible in a low-cut red dress on the set of her upcoming show ‘Pooch Perfect’ — and fans quickly commented on her transformation on Instagram!

Rebel Wilson, 39, is looking better than ever! The Australian actress rocked a super sexy red dress in a video and photo posted to her Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 24. The fitted wrap dress, designed by contemporary plus-sized label Eloquii, featured a low cut plunge, to-the-elbow sleeves and a cheeky slit. Rebel completed her stylish look with a throwback pair of cat-eye glasses by Dita, a half ponytail and a Kylie Jenner approved nude matte lipstick! In the video, set to Taylor Swift‘s “Lover,” Rebel looks straight off the runway as she walks across a field with her hair blowing in the wind!

“Werkin’ it! Hair & make-up @trudy.joyce Dress @eloquii Sunglasses @dita,” she captioned the photo, and adding “Miss you” to the video. Taylor immediately took note of the video, commenting “meow 😻.” The actress is in incredible shape after an apparent weight loss, and her fans can’t get over how amazing hse looks! “Wow hun you look incredible ❤️,” @ange1283 wrote. “Looking amazing Rebel! ❤️😍,” @the_real_juju added, while @kelly_ana gushed over her look, writing “That dress on you is stunning! You look amazing. Love the sunnies too 🕶.”

Rebel was reportedly on the set of her new Australian series Pooch Perfect, which is a competitive dog styling show! In the competition, 10 pro dog stylists compete in a variety of challenges for a $10,000 prize — which is awarded by a panel, similar to the judges on American Idol or Dancing with the Stars.

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson stuns in a red dress after a dramatic weight loss. (REX/Shutterstock)

In addition to the new show, Rebel recently announced that she will also be writing and producing a new K-Pop comedy called Seoul Girls. “I guess the secret’s out about Seoul Girls!” she shared on Instagram.

“[I’ve] been working really hard on this behind the scenes with the first movie I wrote, I really wanted it to star a diverse range of actors, so really proud about putting this together with an amazing team.” The movie will follow a high-school student and her group if friends as they attempt to make it big in the K-Pop world!