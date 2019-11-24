Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Slimmer Figure In Plunging Red Dress: Before & After Pics

Rebel Wilson was looking absolutely incredible in a low-cut red dress on the set of her upcoming show ‘Pooch Perfect’ — and fans quickly commented on her transformation on Instagram!

Rebel Wilson, 39, is looking better than ever! The Australian actress rocked a super sexy red dress in a video and photo posted to her Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 24. The fitted wrap dress, designed by contemporary plus-sized label Eloquii, featured a low cut plunge, to-the-elbow sleeves and a cheeky slit. Rebel completed her stylish look with a throwback pair of cat-eye glasses by Dita, a half ponytail and a Kylie Jenner approved nude matte lipstick! In the video, set to Taylor Swift‘s “Lover,” Rebel looks straight off the runway as she walks across a field with her hair blowing in the wind!

“Werkin’ it! Hair & make-up @trudy.joyce Dress @eloquii Sunglasses @dita,” she captioned the photo, and adding “Miss you” to the video. Taylor immediately took note of the video, commenting “meow 😻.” The actress is in incredible shape after an apparent weight loss, and her fans can’t get over how amazing hse looks! “Wow hun you look incredible ❤️,” @ange1283 wrote. “Looking amazing Rebel! ❤️😍,” @the_real_juju added, while @kelly_ana gushed over her look, writing “That dress on you is stunning! You look amazing. Love the sunnies too 🕶.”

Rebel was reportedly on the set of her new Australian series Pooch Perfect, which is a competitive dog styling show! In the competition, 10 pro dog stylists compete in a variety of challenges for a $10,000 prize — which is awarded by a panel, similar to the judges on American Idol or Dancing with the Stars.

In addition to the new show, Rebel recently announced that she will also be writing and producing a new K-Pop comedy called Seoul Girls. “I guess the secret’s out about Seoul Girls!” she shared on Instagram.

“[I’ve] been working really hard on this behind the scenes with the first movie I wrote, I really wanted it to star a diverse range of actors, so really proud about putting this together with an amazing team.” The movie will follow a high-school student and her group if friends as they attempt to make it big in the K-Pop world!