Rebel Wilson Looks Slimmer Than Ever In Sexy Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram on Nov. 15 to share an eye-catching photo of herself looking amazing in a black leather dress and matching cap, and her incredible weight loss was clear to see!

Rebel Wilson, 39, is looking thinner than ever in her latest Instagram pic! The funny actress shared a recent snapshot of herself to her page on Nov. 15 and her stylish outfit looked very flattering on her. In the pic, Rebel is confidently posing in a black leather dress that includes a belt and a low neckline under a yellow cardigan. She also added a black policeman-style hat over her long blonde locks. “It wasn’t hard feeling hot at work yesterday cause it was 33 degrees! 🔥Dress: @eloquii Cardigan: @modcloth Sunnies: @ditaeyewear Hair & Make-Up: @trudy.joyce Syling: 👑 @elizabethstewart1,” she captioned the post.

Fans took notice of Rebel’s amazing appearance right away and shared positive responses to the comments section of her pic. “You look great😍,” one fan responded while another called her “a hot babe”. “My God you look FABULOUS ❤️❤️❤️,” a third fan wrote as a bunch of others left fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Rebel’s latest stunning pic comes after she already wowed fans with apparent weight loss pics and videos in the past. Her Nov. 4 video, which included a promotion for her upcoming pet-themed competition series Pooch Perfect, showed her wearing a tight black dress while smiling and walking in slow motion and her followers were truly impressed by her slim frame. The series of positive responses were plenty and Rebel’s happiness was clear in her facial expressions in the video.

We love seeing Rebel looking great and feeling happy! We look forward to seeing more beautiful pics of her in the future.