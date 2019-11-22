Camille Grammer Vows To Always ‘Defend’ Herself Against Ex Kelsey: I’m ‘Wrongly Accused’ 

After denying recent claims that Kelsey Grammer made about her in an interview, Camille Grammer opened up to us EXCLUSIVELY about why she’ll always made a point to defend herself against her ex.

Camille Grammer used Twitter to clap back at her ex, Kelsey Grammer’s, recent accusations that she threatened to divorce him on the day of his mother’s funeral in 2008. We caught up with Camille at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala, benefitting the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation, which is run by Lisa Vanderpump, on Nov. 21, and she called Kelsey’s public accusations “unbelievable,” while also explaining why she felt the need to stick up for herself. “I feel bad after I do, but what else do I do? Do I just stay quiet?” Camille said in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “Because he is re-writing history and that’s not fair to me. It’s wrong. It’s wrong for me and my children.”

She also admitted that she’s going to continue clapping back if Kelsey disses her further in any future interviews. “I want the truth to get out there,” Camille explained. “Divorce is divorce. It’s okay that he wanted to move on. It’s just the way he did it and how he handled it after the fact.” Camille and Kelsey were marred in 1997, and they had two kids together throughout their relationship. The pair split in 2010, and their divorce was finalized in Dec. 2011. As for Kelsey’s relationship with the kids, Camille said that things have been “better” over the last year.

“He’s ben more present in their lives and that’s a very good thing,” she admitted. “I support that. I think it’s frustrating for them to hear myself or him talk about [our marriage]. That goes for both of us. I’m no better when I clap back. [But] I have to defend myself if I’m being wrongly accused of something.”

The latest drama between Camille and Kelsey started when he did an interview with InDepth earlier this month, and discussed his past relationship with Camille. “The day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something and started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here, I want a divorce, blah blah blah,'” he claimed. “Which, we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome. I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year [later], I was done.”

When the interview started going viral, Camille used Twitter to issue a response. “This is not true,” she wrote. “My parents were with us in the Hamptons when we received the news of his mom’s passing. We consoled him and flew back to LA to make arrangements for her funeral. It’s unfortunate that he is rewriting history.”