Kim Richards Defends Camille Grammer After Kelsey’s Latest Attack On His Ex: He’s ‘Terrible’

Kim Richards had no problem defending pal Camille Grammer after her ex husband Kelsey Grammer’s latest attack.

Kim Richards, 55, is no stranger to drama after starring on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , so it is no surprise to hear her come to her friend Camille Grammer’s, 51, defense as her ex husband Kelsey Grammer, 64, continues to diss her so publicly. “That’s terrible,” Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the first annual BravoCon in New York City. “Maybe there’s something we don’t know. I don’t know. But I feel bad if that’s happening because nobody wants to be … Nobody likes that. And I don’t think that’s fair.”

Kelsey and Camille have had trouble getting along ever since the two separated in 2010 after nearly 14 years of marriage so it’s no surprise the former couple are publicly dissing each other yet again. Kelsey recently went on In Depth with Graham Bensinger and accused Camille of demanding a divorce the day of his mother’s funeral. Camille then quickly spoke out on social media addressing Kelsey’s claims. “This is not true. My parents were with us in the Hamptons when we received the news about his moms passing,” Camille tweeted. “We consoled him and flew back to LA to make arrangements for her funeral. It’s unfortunate the he is rewriting history.”

Even with the newest fight, it doesn’t matter to Kim, who admits she never was a fan of her friend’s ex in the first place. “I don’t really like that guy,” Kim said. “I never liked what he did to her. I don’t know him personally. I met him and I liked him when I met him, but I think what he did to her was pretty s***ty but I don’t know their story. So I only know what I saw. He could be a great guy and there could be a reason that I don’t know about. I was friends with her when that happened and I thought that was really not…. But people cheat people, that happens, people leave. So maybe he’s a great guy, she’s a great girl. I don’t know. I just thought to do that publicly during that time was not very fair.”