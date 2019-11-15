‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Aaron Carter Gets Caught Dissing Corey Feldman & Alexis Bellino

Uh oh. Aaron Carter got busted for trash talking Corey Feldman and ‘RHOA’ alum Alexis Bellino with his mom, during the Nov. 15 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’.

Aaron Carter said some pretty nasty things about his Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition co-stars, during the Nov. 15 episode of the reality TV series. The pop star, who recently checked into the hospital to deal with his stress levels, was gossiping with his mom in the kitchen of the house when he started dissing both Corey Feldman and RHOC alum Alexis Bellino. “They’re not being real mom,” he said about his cast mates, and Jane agreed with him. “This is a real therapy show. This is not anything fake, this is the real deal guys,” Aaron further said in his confessional.

Aaron also imitated Corey and dissed his positive attitude. “No, that’s not f**king the way the real world works,” Aaron said about the former child star, whose most famous movies include The Goonies and Stand By Me. And that wasn’t all. Aaron also started trashing Alexis, who was nicknamed “Jesus Jugs” during her time on the Bravo series. “I’m not going to be like Alexis,” Aaron said, just as Alexis walked in and heard Aaron and Jane trash talking her.

“Hi guys,” Alexis said before asking if she was interrupting them. “No, we were just talking sh** about you,” Aaron bluntly told Alexis before falling into a fit of giggles. It wasn’t really nice, but Aaron said he just felt as though the rest of the cast wasn’t taking their time on the show very seriously. He basically said Alexis is acting fake, and so is Corey. And since this week’s challenge was all about learning how to communicate, we’d say Aaron is doing that pretty well.

