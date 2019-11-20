Harry Styles & Selena Gomez Fans Furious They Were Seemingly ‘Snubbed’ By The Grammys

The 2020 Grammy nominations are out, and the stans are mad. Selena Gomez’s fans are furious her new music didn’t get nominated, Harry Styles’ supporters are bitter, and fans are outraged Tyler, The Creator was overlooked.

As expected, once the nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 20, the internet was flooded with bitterness, anger, and fury over who was nominated and who wasn’t. While artists like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grander, H.E.R., Lizzo, and Taylor Swift walked away with multiple nominations, Selena Gomez and Harry Styles wound up with…zero. Plus, Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR received just a Best Rap Album nomination and wasn’t up for Album Of The Year. This, predictably, left Selenators seething, Tyler’s team torn up, and Harry’s fans seeing red.

“Selena Gomez is officially the most snubbed female artist in History, despite releasing bops after bops since the start of her career, the Grammy rather nominate artist like Lizzo, Lil Nas, & Meghan Trainor!!” one fan tweeted. While Lil Nas X is the male artist with the most nominations, Meghan Trainor didn’t get nominated at all. Also – Selena’s new music wasn’t eligible. Her new songs – “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” were released on Oct. 23 and 24, respectively. To be eligible for a Grammy, music had to be released between Oct. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.

“Selena literally gets snubbed every year let’s say she released after the deadline then what about bad liar, fetish, it ain’t me and taki taki I mean they literally nominated songs from 2016 then why can’t they nominate her old songs aka the songs they snubbed,” one fan tweeted, throwing shade at Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.” The song was initially released in 2017, but added on as a bonus track to her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You.

Harry’s fans were more upset that his old music wasn’t nominated. “if [Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s] señorita and old town road can get grammy noms why tf was a grammy nom for sign of the times by harry styles snubbed and blue-balled so hard two years ago i will never stop being mad period.” “Another year of harry styles not being nominated for a Grammy.”

“WHY THE F*CK WASNT IGOR A NOMINATION FOR AOTY BRUH #GRAMMYs,” one irate Tyler, The Creator fan tweeted. “BRO F*CK OUTTA HERE IGOR SNUBBED TYLER SHOULDVE SNAGGED THE WHOLE MF.” “Tyler has this category in the bag, but he got snubbed for Album of the Year. IGOR is easily the best album I’ve listen to this year.”

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place on Jan. 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.