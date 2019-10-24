Selena Gomez Reveals Real Reason She Included ‘2 Months’ Lyric In New Song Fans Think Is About Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez got very candid in her interview with ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ saying she had been through those emotions of her breakup ‘a million times before.’

Selena Gomez, 27, is not shying away from the rawness of her new song “Lose You To Love Me.” The pop star took to On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Oct. 24, where she chatted with the host about one specific song lyric in her breakup ballad. “Think of going through a breakup, it sucks,” Ryan Seacrest began. “[My cohost Tanya Rad and I] think that it’s worse, the two months lyric that you have in there…That part of us, would be worse than going through a breakup. Having to see someone move on so fast.” Selena proceeded to go into detail about the deep meaning behind the lyric, saying, “I think — you know, I’m really grateful, too, because I’ve experienced that a million times before. That’s the unfortunate part about what I do,” she shared.

And it does take a toll on the pop star, just as much outside of the public eye. “It’s all very real to me, and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people, but I think I had become numb to it.” Selena really wanted to be true to herself when it came to the song, saying it would “be inauthentic and that’s everything I claim to be and do,” had she not gotten so honest on the track. “I know there are thousands of people, men and women, who had felt this feeling and it’s extremely real. And on top of social media and everything it doesn’t matter if you’re in my decision or if you’r in some else’s because you’re always going to, somehow, find this negative space.” Selena concluded by saying she really just wants to “focus on what I’m doing and no one else.”

But the pop star did have to delve back into some raw memories, as fans pointed out her latest ballad seems to chronicle her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber, 25. In the same interview, Selena described how she “wrote this song [“Lose You To Love Me”] over a year ago.” The timing definitely lined up with her breakup with Justin from last year, when the pair officially called it quits in March 2018 after an on-again, off-again relationship that started in 2011. Two months after their split, Justin went on to get engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 22, in July 2018 and the pair married — for a second time — in a beautiful ceremony on Sept. 30 surrounded by friends and family.

Hailey even got mixed up in the drama of Selena’s latest song, when fans accused her of lashing out at Selena following the track’s release. The supermodel went on to defend herself, after an image from her Instagram story featuring the song “I’ll Kill You” was misconstrued by fans to be a type of trolling message to the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress. Selena came out in defense of Hailey, reminding her fans not to “tear women down.” Clearly, it’s an exciting time for Selena, and fans are so excited she’s back to making more music and bearing her honesty in her latest track.