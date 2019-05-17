Tyler, The Creator Drops New Album ‘IGOR’ & Fans Cannot Stop Listening

Tyler, the Creator has dropped a new album that you need to add to your playlists ASAP. ‘IGOR’ was released on May 17 and features Kanye West and more. Fans are raving over Tyler’s new music.

Tyler, the Creator, 28, has created something truly legendary. His latest album, IGOR, was released on May 17, much to the delight of fans everywhere. The album comes two years after the release of his last album, Flower Boy. The album features 12 incredible tracks. IGOR features notable artists like Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and Pharrell Williams.

Fans were blown away by Tyler’s latest album. The singer began trending almost immediately after the album was released. Fans can’t stop talking about IGOR, with many calling it his best album to date. “I truly believe Tyler, the Creator is one of the greatest artists to walk this earth,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Not gonna shut up about how amazing IGOR is for a very long time.”

Prior to the release, Tyler began an epic countdown on his official Twitter account. He tweeted, “All songs written, produced and arranged by tyler okonma.” Tyler Okonma is Tyler, the Creator’s real name.

The rapper also had a note for fans upon IGOR’s release: “I believe the first listen works best all the way through, no skips, front to back. No distractions either, no checking your phone, no watching TV, no holding convo, full attention towards the sounds where you can form your own opinions and feelings towards the album. Some go on walks, some drive, some lay in bed and sponge it all up. Whatever it is you choose, fully indulge, with volume. As much I would like to paint a picture and tell you my favourite moments, I would rather you form your own, if we ever cross paths, feel free to articulate what those moments were for you, keep it timely tho I’m not tryna have an Oprah episode. Stank you smelly mucho.”