Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Indulge In Major PDA During Sushi Lunch Date – See Pic

Table for two please! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello looked blissfully in love during their yummy sushi date in Los Angeles.

Let’s eat! Shawn Mendes, 21, and his ladylove Camila Cabello, 22, packed on the PDA before heading inside sushi hotspot Katsuya in Studio City on Nov. 16. They were spotted holding hands while being surrounded by a gaggle of fans who were determined to take a snap of the two pop superstars. The “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” stud dressed casual for their midday outing in a light blue jacket over a white t-shirt, black pants and black jeans. Camila showed a little leg in a sexy black ensemble that she paired with black socks and boots. This is just the latest example of Shawn and Camila behaving in a super cute romantic way with one another while out and about.

Shawn and Camila might be the definition of the phrase, “Get a room you two!” They appear to be smitten with each other each time they are seen at a professional or personal outing. She cozied up next to him at an Clippers game on Nov. 11 where an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “they looked really happy together and couldn’t stop smiling the whole night.”

He may just be the boyfriend of the year, as our insider also talked about how wonderful he was to her at the big game. “Shawn seemed very chivalrous as he held Camila’s hand and escorted her around the arena,” our source dished. Another insider claimed that they were asked to do the “Kiss Cam” but declined as they had better things going on. “They were making out all night, weren’t really interested in the game and rarely watched it.”

Gimme my mistletoe! Camila was already in the Christmas spirit when she wrapped her arms around her sexy beau in a reindeer onesie while they were heading to see a friend in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

And no, Camila doesn’t have an issue with Shawn duetting with Taylor Swift, 29, on the remix of her song “Lover.” A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “couldn’t be happier” for him doing the song with TayTay and that she’s a “supportive partner in all his endeavors.” Aww!