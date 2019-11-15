Camila Cabello: How She Feels About BF Shawn Mendes & BFF Taylor Swift Recording ‘Lover’ Duet Together

Taylor Swift is ‘like a big sister’ to Camila Cabello. Given their close relationship, we learned if it was awkward or not for the former Fifth Harmony member to hear Taylor’s very romantic remix of ‘Lover’ with Camila’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes!

Shawn Mendes, 21, lent his voice and song-writing abilities to a remix of Taylor Swift’s ultimate ode to romance, Lover, and we could’ve mistaken the collaborators for actual lovers if we didn’t know them! Of course, Shawn and Taylor are strictly friends, and Camila was just happy to see her boyfriend and close friend finally put their talents together to release a track on Nov. 13. “Camila couldn’t be happier for Shawn about his Lover remix with Taylor Swift,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. There’s no jealousy here, because our source adds, “Camila is super confident and she’s such a supportive partner in all his endeavors.” The Fifth Harmony alum is also on the same page with fans who have been waiting for this collaboration ever since Shawn opened for Taylor on her 1989 World Tour in 2015!

“Taylor and Shawn have been friends for a very long time and they’ve toured together, so Camila feels that it only makes sense they would collaborate together,” our source continues. “She feels it’s such a great opportunity for Shawn and she looks forward to seeing what he has planned next for fans.” Diving deeper into Taylor and Shawn’s history on the road together, a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, “For Shawn to work with Taylor is amazing, they have performed on stage before and she really loves Shawn as an artist. Camila has toured with Taylor, it is very natural because they are all friends and are very supportive of each other’s careers.”

There’s also good news — “this will not be the last time [Taylor and Shawn] work together,” our second source adds! That’s just how successfully the Lover remix was received. “It was a no brainer and everyone is really happy about how it all turned out,” our insider explains. Camila has just as long a history with Taylor, so it’s only natural that the younger singer would want to see her honorary mentor flourish by teaming up with new people.

“Camila is very close friends with Taylor. Taylor even threw her a birthday party when she turned 18 (in 2015), she’s almost like a big sister to her so Camila is over the top excited for this collab,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. It was actually Camila who acted as the unofficial promoter for Shawn and Taylor’s remix! “It was hard for her to keep this news a secret, as soon as Taylor dropped the news Camila was blowing everyone up telling them to download the song,” the third insider reveals. “No one is more supportive of this single than Camila is.”

“We’ll sing on the stoop, I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re 80 See I finally got you now honey, I won’t let you fall…" #Lover Shawn is singing songs to Camila now since they're already both 80 years old. 😭😭😭❤❤@ShawnMendes @Camila_Cabello pic.twitter.com/fHQq7g1g39 — Bless You (@blessyou750) November 13, 2019

Fans weren’t even thinking if Camila would be jealous of her boyfriend’s collab with Taylor. That’s because they were convinced Shawn dropped Easter eggs about Camila in the lyrics! In Shawn and Camila’s collab “Señorita,” released in June, Camila sang, “Cause you know it’s been a long time coming / Don’t ya let me fall.” Many fans on Twitter now believe that Shawn referenced that last line while re-writing his verse for Lovers, since he sings in one part, “See, I finally got you now, honey, I won’t let you fall.”

Fans also resurfaced an Instagram Live session in which they joke about being 80 years old, and — you guessed it — Shawn dropped that age in his collab with Taylor. “We would sit on the stoop/ I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re 80,” he sang in his verse. Intentional or not, we’re shipping this collab right along with Camila.