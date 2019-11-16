Lisa Rinna Reveals The Biggest Lessons She Taught Daughters Delilah Belle, 21 & Amelia Gray, 18

Delilah and Amelia are both exploding on the modeling scene, and Lisa couldn’t be prouder of her gorgeous daughters!

Lisa Rinna, 56, is one proud mama! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares two daughters Delilah Belle, 21, and Amelia Gray, 18, with husband Harry Hamlin, 68, who audiences have seen grow up on TV. With the support of their mom, both girls are both working hard to build modeling careers — and Lisa has had plenty of lessons to teach them along the way. “First and foremost, Harry and I made sure that they know that the most important thing is to be kind to absolutely everyone,” Lisa shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon in New York City. “It’s to be kind and work hard and be kind.”

Both girls have seen success in the space, with Delilah collaborating on her own line with British fast fashion label BooHoo and joining forces to design workout collection DNA by LA Collective. “They are learning [about building a brand] as they go along and I think that they’ve watched me, they’ve watched Harry,” Lisa continued. “And again, it’s something that you acquire as you go along. It’s not something that you just get overnight. And they are working really hard at it and they’re figuring out what works, what doesn’t work. It’s probably the best schooling you could have is to have your own brand and learn from the bottom, from the ground up. I’m thrilled for them.”

In addition to launching their own collections and collaborations, Delilah and Amelia have appeared in a slew of massive ad campaigns with some of the world’s biggest brands including Stuart Weitzman, D&G, What Goes Around Comes Around and more. “Whatever we did praise the Lord, because they’re good girls,” Lisa gushed, looking straight off the runway herself in a show stopping yellow dress for the evenings’ panel discussion.

Lisa, of course, is known for her hilarious social media posts — including a recent viral moment where she decided to show off Kim Kardashian‘s latest SKIMS drop — even prompting Justin Bieber to tell her to chill! While most kids might be a little embarrassed about their mom dancing around in their underwear, Lisa says Delilah and Amelia are just used to it. “They don’t [tell me to stop],” Lisa added. “But they know me. I’m their mom. So that to them it’s kind of a normal thing.”