Lisa Rinna Hair Makeover: Rocks Waist-Length Twist & Stuns In Skintight Yellow Dress At BravoCon

Lisa Rinna came ready to be seen at BravoCon when she arrived in a gorgeous outfit and hairstyle that a fellow Real Housewife called ‘beyond stunning.’

The dancing queen has arrived! Lisa Rinna, 56, showed up to BravoCon in New York City looking sizzling hot in a beautiful knee-length skintight yellow dress on Nov. 16. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member wore matching heels and hoop earrings for the big event that brought out a ton of Bravolebrities for the 3-day spectacular. She also rocked a waist-length twist three days after debuting her much longer hairdo (she’s been sporting a shorter look on and off for years) while there. Lisa shared photos from her time at BravoCon on Instagram that left fans and celebs, like former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi, 40, in awe of her beauty. “You are looking spectacular,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

The RHOBH ladies came ready to slay, fashion wise, at BravoCon. Lisa posted a video of her costars going out on stage to tape Watch What Happens Live with each looking stunning in their own unique way. OG cast member Kyle Richards, 50, showed off her legs in a glittery blue mini dress while newbie-turned-vet Denise Richards, 48, narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction in a super short and sexy red ensemble.

Lisa got ready for BravoCon by doing what she does best… dance! The mother-of-two posted several Instagram Stories of her boogying on down in her bedroom prior to making her big entrance. She also reshared a hilarious video from Andy Cohen’s baby shower where she jumped on top of a table and got the crowd all pumped up with her amazing moves.

Lisa has had quite a month when it comes to her incredible fashion looks. She channeled Jennifer Lopez, 50, in her iconic Versace Grammy look at a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

The former Melrose Place star also heated things up when she showed up to the People’s Choice Awards in a sleek and sophisticated white look on Nov 10. She later posed during the show with Kyle and another famous reality star… Kim Kardashian, 39.