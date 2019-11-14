Hannah Brown Throws Shade At Ex Jed Wyatt During CMA Awards: I Like A ‘REAL Musician’

Hannah Brown snuck in a little dig at her musician ex-boyfriend, Jed Wyatt, on the red carpet at the CMA Awards, and it’s TOO good.

Jed Wyatt better stay off Instagram today! The Nashville-based country singer, who won — and broke — Hannah Brown‘s heart on The Bachelorette, was just served some major shade from his ex-girlfriend at the 2019 CMA Awards. Fans are convinced that Hannah, 25, was getting in a little dig at Jed, 25, during a red carpet interview before the show in Nashville. “Look who I already found! Oh my god! Princess, you finding a husband tonight girl,” E! News’ Carissa Culiner said when she spotted Hannah. “She’s ready to get married. There’s some good options tonight.” Hannah flashed a giant, sly smile and responded, “I do like country music…” Then, she paused, laughed, and added, “And a real musician.”

You can watch Hannah deliver that expert shade in the video below. Jed, as Bachelor Nation fans may recall, won Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette — and lost it about five minutes later when it was revealed that he had a girlfriend when he joined the show. Hannah and Jed were even engaged, albeit for just two months. Jed’s ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, said in an interview after The Bachelorette finale that Jed told her he loved her, just one day before leaving to film. As Hannah told host Chris Harrison after the finale, “The engagement is over, we’re not together. That’s not what I said yes to.”

Wherever Jed was last night, he was surely feeling a little chilly. That being said, Hannah could, of course, have just been talking about the performances soon to come at the November 13 awards show. Hannah was in Nashville to present Old Dominion with the Vocal Group of the Year award, and she looked fabulous doing so. With her Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten on her arm, Hannah hit the red carpet in a gorgeous, sparkly gown by Atelier Zuhra. With tons of diamond jewelry, the outfit was giving off serious Mirror Ball trophy vibes. Later, she switched into a sexy, black dress with fierce Christian Louboutin heels.

Hannah’s single now, and totally okay with that. “I don’t want to have to have a man to feel whole. It’s not that I need that to feel like I have a full life. No, I have a full life,” she recently told Marie Claire. “I will not settle.”