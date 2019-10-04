Hannah Brown Admits She’s ‘Okay’ Alone Amidst Alan Bersten Dating Rumors: I Have A ‘Full Life’

As rumors swirl that Hannah Brown may be romantically involved with her ‘DWTS’ partner, Alan Bersten, she opened up about why she’s totally fine being on her own in a new interview.

It’s been a year full of heartbreak for Hannah Brown, but it’s helped her come to the conclusion that she does NOT need a man! “I’m totally okay on my own,” Hannah admits in the new issue of Marie Claire. “I don’t want to have to have a man to feel whole. It’s not that I need that to feel like I have a full life. No, I have a full life.” Hannah’s experience on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette also helped her become more confident than ever in knowing what she deserves, and not settling for anything less.

“I will not settle,” she adds. “It doesn’t matter how lonely it might feel on a Saturday night by myself when I see my friends posting pictures with their husbands or out with the guys they’re dating. I don’t care. I would rather protect [my heart].” Of course, Hannah has a lot to keep her busy outside of her love life right now, as she’s a contestant on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. Still, fans are rooting for her to find love, and many are even pushing for something to spark between the pageant queen and her dance partner, Alan Bersten.

However, the two have made it clear that their focus is on dance and winning the Mirror Ball trophy right now. “We are dance partners that have the best time together,” Hannah confirmed after the show’s Sept. 30 episode. “And we have a friendship that is great.” And that’s that!

Hannah first appeared on reality television during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. After her elimination, she was chosen as the lead for season 15 of The Bachelorette, which filmed in the spring of 2019. Hannah chose Jed Wyatt as her final pick on the show, and they got engaged during the finale in May. However, by the time the episode aired at the end of July, Hannah had broken things off with her fiance after finding out that he had been dating another woman when he left to be on the show.

“I can’t even remember loving [him] at this point, because it was just so….[waves hand] pffft,” she said in her Marie Claire interview. She clearly has a lot more important things to focus on these days!