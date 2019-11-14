Blake Shelton Tells Gwen Stefani She’s ‘The Hottest Girlfriend On Earth’ In Adorable New Video

Blake Shelton may have won a CMA award on Nov. 13, but he was far happier that he’s scored ‘the hottest girlfriend on Earth’ with Gwen Stefani in the cutest video.

Once again Gwen Stefani‘s love of documenting her entire day through Instagram stories has caught another precious moment between her and boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43. The pair attended the Nov. 13 Country Music Association Awards together and while Blake took home a trophy for Single of the Year for “God’s Country,” he was far more happy that his ultimate prize is having Gwen as his girlfriend. He gushed over how hot she was while showering the 50-year-old stunner in kisses.

After Blake’s CMAs performance with Garth Brooks, the couple left Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to hang out in Blake’s tour bus so he could take off his suit and relax in comfy clothes and enjoy the rest of the show on the vehicle’s TV. On one of Gwen’s Instagram stories she’s seen asking Blake “So what did you win?” and he replied “I have the hottest girlfriend on Earth.” She again asked him what he won and Blake said “Oh that was a CMA but I have the hottest girlfriend on Earth” and then he began planting a bunch of loud smooches on her cheek as Gwen had an open mouth smile of elation.

Throughout the evening Gwen posted pics of them looking so dapper together, with Blake in his black jacket, vest and tie with a blue shirt, while Gwen rocked a black one-shouldered mini-dress with a white diamond print across the front. She even posted an IG stories pic of the couple where she wrote he was her “country Boo.” Gwen was so adorable, mentioning how she felt like a “fish out of water,” what with her being a pop-rock icon among a sea of country artists, but she still exclaimed how she was having “fun. You never know what’s going to happen in your life,” she added as Gwen probably never imagined a future where she’d be dating a country music superstar.

There were two seat mates who Gwen outed as artists that her eldest son Kington Rossdale, 13, is a big fan of. She panned her camera over to show ‎Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, who make up the country crossover duo Dan + Shay, sitting behind her in the audience. “Kingston look who I’m with,” Gwen squealed into the camera. “Hi Kingston, it’s Shay and Dan,” Shay began then told him, “You mom is way cooler than us but hopefully we get to hang out with you one of these days cause that would be cool.” Blake could probably arrange for that to happen!