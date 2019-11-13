Gwen Stefani Gives Blake Shelton A Big Hug As He Wins Single Of The Year At CMA Awards

The 2019 CMA Awards were date night for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! Blake won the first award of the night, and he got a massive hug from his gal before taking the stage!

Blake Shelton had the most stunning date ever at the 2019 CMA Awards — his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, of course! The happy couple looked so in love while attending the event. Although they skipped the red carpet, they were sitting front row at the ceremony, and things were exciting for them from the very start. Blake actually took home the very first award of the night, Single of the Year, for his song, “God’s Country,” and Gwen could not have been prouder. She jumped up to applaud him, and gave him a huge hug as he took the stage.

Of course, Blake only had a few minutes to speak, so he didn’t get a shoutout in for Gwen, but he had nothing but praise for the people who worked on the song with him. “I want to thank the songwriters, Warner Brothers records, country radio, whoever votes on these things,” he said. “I have no idea how these things work after 20 years of doing this.” He also concluded his speech by dedicating the award to two important people who the country music community lost this year: Busbee and Earl Thomas Conley. So touching.

This was actually Blake’s first time attending the CMA Awards since 2015, and Gwen’s first time ever being at the show. Blake’s last appearance was actually at the very beginning of his relationship with Gwen, and they confirmed their relationship for the first time by attending an after-party together. Of course, they’ve come a LONG way since then, and are in a very serious place now that they’re four years into their relationship. Gwen has been lovingly welcomed into Blake’s country music life, as she attended the ACM Awards with him in 2019 and 2018, as well.

Of course, there’s always a bit of awkwardness when it comes to Blake attending a country music award show, because his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is also one of the biggest stars in the genre. The pair’s divorce made major headlines when they split in July 2015, and they’ve successfully managed to avoid each other while attending the same events in the years since. Like Blake, Miranda has also moved on, though — she’s now married to New York City police officer, Brendan McLoughlin.

Meanwhile, Blake and Gwen will have a lot of time to spend with each other in the coming weeks. They’re currently both coaches on season 17 of The Voice, and the show is live from Los Angeles every Monday and Tuesday night until the beginning of December. Plus, there’s sure to be a fun-filled holiday season coming up for them, too! What better way to kick it off than at the CMA Awards?!