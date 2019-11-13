Miranda Lambert: How She Feels About A Possible Awkward Run-In With Blake Shelton At The CMAs

Will the biggest night in country music be a major bummer for Miranda Lambert? Ahead of the CMAs, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if she’s ‘worried’ about bumping into her ex, Blake Shelton!

With all the biggest and brightest stars in country music attending the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13, the chances of Miranda Lambert, 36, coming face-to-face with Blake Shelton, 43, is high. Both of them are nominated this year, and with Miranda up for Best Female Vocalist, it’s not like she can’t go. So, is she dreading a possible run-in with her ex? Not really. “Miranda won’t go out of her way to avoid Blake [at the CMAs],” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife. “She’s not worried at all about being in the same room as him.”

“In the past, it was a source of anxiety but not anymore,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. It’s been four years since Blake and Miranda have called it quits, and both have seemingly moved on. Blake has famously found love with Gwen Stefani, 50, and Miranda tied the knot with her boy in blue, NYPD officer. Brendan McLoughlin. “She’s so incredibly happy and satisfied with her life now and her marriage to Brendan. She’s at a point where she’s deeply grateful that things didn’t work out with Blake, so seeing him is no longer any sort of issue for her.”

“Plus, Brendan will be there with her, and he makes her feel invincible, so she’s not worried,” the source added. Well, with her own police escort, Miranda should feel like the most important (and safe!) person in the room. Speaking of which, Brenda recently said that becoming a member of the New York Police Department was the “best decision I ever made, truly.” Not only was it a way for him to help service his community (and that his mom, dad, three brothers, and brother-in-law are all cops), but had he not donned the uniform, he wouldn’t have been working security at Good Morning America when Miranda stopped by. Their paths crossed, and that was that.

While Miranda has moved on from Blake, there are some apparent lingering thoughts from the breakup. Miranda sang about her past relationships on “Track Record,” a song from her new album, Wildcard. One line seemed to be specifically about her ex-husband: “One might’ve been a keeper, and one was the leaver, and one was the one Daddy gave me away to, one’s a user, and one was a loser.” She’s only been married once, so that third guy she’s referencing is clearly Blake. As for the “user” and “loser,” that’s up to fans to decide.