Blac Chyna & Dream Kardashian Rock Matching Princess Jasmine Outfits At Her 3rd Birthday Party

Make a wish, Dream Kardashian. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter celebrated turning 3-year-old with an ‘Aladdin’-themed party, and her mommy got in on the fun!

“Happy 3rd birthday, Dreamy,” Blac Chyna, 31, captioned a Nov. 10 Instagram post featuring her, Dream Kardashian, and Princess Jasmine. It appears that Dream found the Genie’s lamp and wished for an Aladdin-themed bash. Not only did her party feature Princess Jasmine (or, in this case, a perfect lookalike), but both Dream and her mom were also dressed up as the Disney princess. Three Jasmines in honor of Dream’s third birthday! Indeed, the only way to describe this adorable photo is “shining, shimmering [and] splendid.”

Dream actually turned three-years-old on Nov. 10, and her father, Rob Kardashian, 32, celebrated by posting a gallery of the birthday girl to her Instagram. “Happy Birthday Dream,” Rob captioned the pics that showed Dream enjoying a birthday cupcake before taking a private helicopter ride. This impressive flex from her father was the second of what appears to be three birthday celebrations. In addition to both this Princess Jasmine hang and this “magic carpet ride” with her pops, Dream had a bash with the KarJenners!

Kim Kardashian shared pictures of Dream’s Trolls-themed party to her Instagram Story on Nov. 8. In the pics, Dreamy was seen posing and cuddling with some of her cousins, including Chicago, 1, and five-month-old Psalm. She also spent time with True Thompson, the 1-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian. Rob posted some of these pictures to his Instagram, and the photos were full of colorful balloons and a pink Poppy Troll cake

“Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy!” Kim Kardashian said when sharing pictures of her niece to her Instagram Page in honor of Dream’s birthday. “We all love you so very much! Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other.” Kris Jenner also sent love to her granddaughter. “Happy birthday to our beautiful Dream girl! You are such an angel, and I adore you! From the moment you were born, you stole my heart and everyone else’s around you. You have the most beautiful smile and adorable laugh, and I love you so, so much.” It seems Dream has a family that absolutely cherishes her. What else can a little girl wish for?