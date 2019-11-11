Corey Gamble was given a blowout birthday bash by GF Kris Jenner and the Kardashians. Now he’s returning the love with a sexy dance and thank you to his ‘queen’ girlfriend.



The Kardashian-Jenner clan knows how to throw a party right, and this time it was in honor of Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. The festivities on Nov. 10 left the newly 39-year-old filled with so much gratitude. In front of giant gold balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday Corey” that appear to be inside Kris’s home, he did a sexy dance which was videotaped and posted to his Instagram account on Nov. 11.

“Thanks for all the Love from everyone…. Thanx my Queen @krisjenner. & Big thanks to all the Veterans,” he wrote in the caption as Nov. 11 is also Veteran’s Day. Since Corey’s dance was so smooth and set to TEYMORI‘s “Valley Of Peace,” Kourtney Kardashian, 40, asked in the comments, “I just wanna know who took this video.” Corey replied back, “Your momma.” Hah, nice Kris! The music suggestion might have come from Kylie Jenner, 22, who is a big TEYMORI fan. She wrote in the comments, “Yesss!!!!!! Birthday weeeeeekk!!!!!” Corey’s former employer and Justin Bieber‘s manager Scooter Braun cheered on his dance moves, writing “Get it Corey 😁.”

The night before was devoted to Corey once the E! People’s Choice Awards wrapped up. Kris and the Kardashian sisters headed to a birthday dinner at a L.A. restaurant still in their gowns from the show along with family friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 50. Kim Kardashian, 39, shared plenty of videos in her IG stories, showing silver balloons hanging from the ceiling and a blue and silver football jerseys inspired by Corey’s favorite NFL team the Dallas Cowboys over the back of the eatery’s chairs. They all had his new age, 39, written on the back below his last name.

Corey was seen looking dapper in a black shirt and slacks with a blue jacket, giving Kris a big kiss on the cheek for the beautifully planned dinner. He was later seen dancing with Khloe, 35, Kourtney, Kris and Kyle in a video from the birthday party, having a blast as two male friends sat at the table and let the ladies and Corey do their thing.

Earlier in the day on Nov. 10, Kris wrote the sweetest tribute to her Instagram next to a photo of the pair, dressed up and looking like a power couple. “Happy Birthday @coreygamble!!! I love you babe! Thank you for holding us all down and being such a rock. You are the most amazing partner, best friend and ride or die, and I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Thanks for being on this crazy journey with me. I love you❤️🙏,” she captioned the pic.