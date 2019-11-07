Kris Jenner, 64, Looks Fierce In Low-Cut Blazer While Cozying Up To Corey Gamble, 38, On Red Carpet

Kris Jenner arrived in style at a major red carpet event in New York City one day after the reality superstar celebrated her 64th birthday.

We are here! Kris Jenner, 64, and her main squeeze Corey Gamble, 38, posed the house down at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in The Big Apple on Nov. 6th. The KarJenner matriarch stole the show in an all-black ensemble that included a stunning low-cut blazer and pointy heels. She added an extra amount of pizazz by accessorizing the look with a gorgeous pair of earrings and a black clutch. Corey, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black three-piece suit and a sparkly watch while rocking a killer salt and pepper beard. The longtime couple appeared as happy as can be when they cozied up on the red carpet prior to heading inside.

Kris and Corey weren’t the only Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars who attended the major event. Her daughter Kim Kardashian, 39, and son in law Kanye West, 42, posed alongside them with family friend and designer Riccardo Tisci, 45. The KKW Beauty founder dazzled in a denim look that came equipped with a pair of matching chaps. Her Grammy winning hubby looked dapper in a midnight blue suit and black shoes.

The WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, which honors visionaries across the fields of design, fashion, architecture, humanitarianism, art and technology, had many A-list stars show up and show out on Wednesday evening including Jerry Seinfeld, 65, Trevor Noah, 35, A$AP Rocky, 31, and supermodels Gigi Hadid, 24, and Irina Shayk, 33.

Its been a very exciting week for Kris as she officially turned 64 on Nov. 5. Kim went out of her way to make sure her mom’s birthday was a memorable one by renting out her childhood home that she grew up in with Kourtney, 40, Khloe, 35, and Rob Kardashian, 32.

Kris’ day was also filled with love from many of her close friends and family members… including ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, 70. She shared a photo with her arm around a smiling Kris and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you!”