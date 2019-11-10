Kris Jenner, 64, Sends Love To Her ‘Rock’ Corey Gamble On His 39th Birthday: ‘I Love You’

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Nov. 10 to give a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend Corey Gamble in honor of his 39th birthday and she included a series of romantic photos of the two of them.

Kris Jenner, 64, is feeling grateful for her boyfriend Corey Gamble on his 39th birthday and she proved it with a loving Instagram post. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared various photos of the memories she’s made with her hunky beau on Nov. 10 and added an emotional message to it. “Happy Birthday @coreygamble!!! I love you babe! Thank you for holding us all down and being such a rock. You are the most amazing partner, best friend and ride or die, and I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Thanks for being on this crazy journey with me. I love you❤️🙏,” the message read. Check out Kris’ post to Corey HERE!

The pics Kris included in her post were from different occasions and photo shoots, including one from a party and one where she and Corey are posing in impressive outfits while standing in front of a poker table with dollar bills everywhere. The snapshots certainly capture the eventful life the lovebirds have had together ever since they started dating in 2014.

In addition to Corey, there’s another special person in Kris’ life celebrating a birthday and it’s her granddaughter Dream! The tot, who is the daughter of Kris’ son Rob Kardashian, 32, turned three-years-old on Nov. 10 and the doting grandmother made sure to leave her a loving post too. “Happy birthday to our beautiful Dream girl!!! You are such an angel and I adore you! From the moment you were born you stole my heart and everyone else’s around you. You have the most beautiful smile and adorable laugh and I love you so so much… you are such a blessing love bug. 💕💕,” the caption for the post read. Like Corey’s post, it included a series of photos of some of Dream’s most precious moments with Kris, her dad, cousins, and the rest of the KarJenner family.