Nicky Hilton Admits ‘RHOBH’ Is ‘Very Entertaining’ Amidst Rumors Her Mom Might Join The Show

Nicky Hilton loves watching her aunt Kyle Richards on ‘RHOBH.’ She’s opening up about if her own mom Kathy Hilton will finally join sister Kyle on the franchise.

It’s always seemed like such a natural fit that Kathy Hilton, 60, would join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After all, she literally fits the title and her sister Kyle Richards, 50, has been an OG mainstay on the show for going on ten seasons now. Her other sister Kim Richards, 55, appeared on five seasons of the show and guested on three other seasons. We talked EXCLUSIVELY to Nicky Hilton and she shot down reports that her mom is joining RHOBH. “Every single year there’s a rumor that circulates that my mother is joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. No, it’s not true,” she tells HollywoodLife.com.

Even though her mom isn’t a part of the show, that doesn’t mean Nicky, 36, isn’t a huge fan. “I do watch the show! I find it very entertaining. I love seeing Kyle on it and the outfits and the cars, it’s really fun,” she reveals. As for Nicky, she just debuted her first ever shoe capsule collection with French Sole. “I just released a collaboration with French Sole. I’m obsessed with ballet flats. Don’t get me wrong, I love heels too. But my daily outfit is always a blazer, skinny jeans, and ballet flats. So the collection consists of mostly just pretty ballet flats for every day,” she tells us.

While Kathy Hilton isn’t part of RHOBH, a familiar face is returning for season 10. Though filming has been underway for several months, the lack of departed star Lisa Vanderpump bringing the drama must be noticeable because notorious troublemaker (in the best way) Camille Grammer, 50, is returning to RHOBH. On Nov. 6 she tweeted, “I’m getting back in the game. diamonds and drama. #rhobh,” much to fans’ delight. She initially wasn’t asked back after she guested on season nine and stirred the pot during the RHOBH reunion show before eventually storming off the set.

In August when the season 10 cast was announced, Camille wasn’t on the list. At the time she tweeted “I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle [Richards]’ show.” It’s unclear what capacity she’ll actually be in this season, but she did confirm to a fan on Twitter that she has “no diamond,” so she won’t be a main cast member.