‘RHOBH’ Cast Is All-Smiles In Gorgeous Cast Photo Without Lisa Vanderpump — See Pic

Newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are front in center in the new snap taken at Kyle Richards’ dinner party!

The show must go on! The ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are proving they’re just fine without OG cast member Lisa Vanderpump, 59, as they continue to shoot season 10. Lisa Rinna, 56, Erika Girardi, 48, Dorit Kemsley, 43, Teddi Mellencamp, 38, and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais, 52, and Sutton Stracke posed for a group pic at Kyle Richards home after a dinner party on Saturday, Nov. 3 and they all looked gorgeous! We were particularly loving Kyle’s floral red kimono, which is a piece from her new clothing line Kyle + Shahida that she debuted at New York Fashion Week in September.

Several of the ladies shared the sweet group pic, which shows them sitting outside on Kyle’s picturesque white porch. “Just hanging out, porch side. Thank you Kyle for a beautiful evening!!” newbie Sutton shared, as Teddi captioned her post “About last night…” Erika coined the snap “ladies with an attitude” while Kyle kept things simple with seven diamond emoji’s, which is what the women are seen holding in the opening credits of the Beverly Hills franchise.

Sutton shared one more image of the evening, which gave us a sneak peek at Kyle’s breathtaking setting. The women were all seated on the ground for the whimsical outdoor dinner, which appeared to embrace the Insta-ready rustic theme. The wood table was adorned with stunning fresh florals and blush accents, as the group sat on cozy pillows in her yard. “Like the G20 summit, only different,” Sutton joked in her Instagram story as host Kyle, 50, could be seen chatting with pregnant Teddi, Erika and Garcelle.

Notably, Denise Richards, 48, was absent from the pic, though she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she won’t be appearing in RHOBH less due to her busy acting career. Fans quickly noticed her absence in the photo, but Kyle quickly clarified in her Instagram comments that Denise “was there. She just wasn’t there when we took the picture” and added to another fan that Denise simply “arrived late.” Others assumed the seven diamond emojis — representing herself, Lisa, Erika, Dorit, Teddi, Garcelle and Sutton — meant that Denise was “out” of the show but Kyle posted back to multiple fans that Denise “is on the show.” Season 10 of RHOBH — the first without Lisa Vanderpump — is expected to make its highly anticipated debut in January 2020 on Bravo!