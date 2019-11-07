Amber Heard looked like a cool glass of champagne in a satin gown of that color when she was honored at a LGBTQ Awards ceremony in NYC.

What a bombshell! Amber Heard knew how to make an entrance when she hit the red carpet at the Hetrick-Martin Institute’s Emery Awards at NYC’s Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 6. She was one of the night’s honorees by one of the nation’s leading LGBTQ youth outreach organizations and dressed to impress. The 33-year-old wore a figure hugging champagne color satin halter floor-length gown that looked like it could have been painted on the Aquaman actress.

Amber wore her hair long and loose in blonde waves and accessorized with several delicate gold chains with pendants around her neck. Amber kept her makeup palette fairly neutral to match her dress, but added a pop of a bright red lip to add some color to the look.

On the Hetrick-Martin Institute’s webpage about the event, it said that Amber was being honored with an Emery Award for being “an actress and activist whose passion for enriching lives continues from screen to real life. She is a longtime supporter of women’s rights and has been a prominent voice in the LGBTQ community since 2006. She is a L’Oréal Global Spokesperson, the ACLU Ambassador for Women’s Rights, and a United Nations International Champion for Human Rights.” That’s a damn impressive resume!

Amber is openly bisexual and had a longtime girlfriend Tasya van Ree who she openly dated for four years while still scoring romantic leading roles in films opposite men. She eventually went to date her The Rum Diary co-star Johnny Depp, 56, in 2011 and the pair married in 2015. That didn’t work out so well and the couple split amid accusations of domestic violence in 2016. She then dated Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk, 48. Amber later went on to reject labels, telling Allure in Nov. of 2017, “I don’t identify as anything. I’m a person. I like who I like.”