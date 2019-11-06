Jessica Simpson Smiles While Makeup-Free With Adorable Daughter Birdie, 7 Mos

Jessica Simpson went barefaced in her latest Instagram photo that also included her precious daughter Birdie cracking a big grin for the camera.

Twinning alert! Jessica Simpson, 39, looked just like her daughter Birdie, 7 Mos., in a black and white Instagram snap posted on Nov. 6. The “Irresistible” singer held onto her little one while rocking a makeup-free face and an all-black ensemble. Birdie looked as happy as can be in her adorable getup that showed off her precious little ankle socks. “Baby Birdie is the cherry on top of my precious family,” Jessica captioned their pic with the hashtag #BIRDIEMAE and a green heart emoji. Fans left compliments for the cute duo that included ones about how great Jessica looked in her natural state. “You absolutely look your best with no makeup,” one follower wrote in the comments section. “So pretty! Lucky girl.”

Jessica has a penchant for sharing black and white photos with Birdie and her other two children, daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6, on social media. Maxwell did an expert job at being a big sister when she held onto Birdie in a selfie posted on Instagram on Sept. 30. “Nothing makes me happier than coming home to this,” the Fashion Star judge wrote about their bonding moment.

Birdie looked equally as cute as a pint-sized peacock for Halloween on Oct. 31. Jessica joined in with many other celebrity moms like Gabrielle Union, 47, and Kylie Jenner, 22, by dressing her daughter up in something super colorful for the world to see. Maxwell and Drew got in on the fun as well by going as characters from the hit film School of Rock two days earlier.

Jessica welcomed her third child with husband Eric Johnson, 40, on March 19, 2019. The mother-of-three revealed she gained 100 pounds while pregnant that vanished off her body only six months after giving birth.

So what’s her secret to dropping the weight that quickly? Her personal trainer Harley Pasternak, 45, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 11 that she was incredible disciplined throughout and ate a ton of veggies (especially cauliflower) along the way!