Jessica Simpson Looks Flawless While Posing Makeup-Free With Baby Birdie After Losing 100 Lbs.

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to share an adorable photo that showed her smiling and posing with her six-month-old daughter Birdie during a happy moment.

Jessica Simpson, 39, is thoroughly enjoying being a mom-of-three and she knows how to look amazing while doing it! The singer took the time to share a stunning makeup-free photo of herself sharing a cute moment with her six-month-old daughter Birdie on Oct. 5 and it was definitely one to cherish. In the eye-catching pic, Jessica, who lost 100 lbs since giving birth to her baby girl, can be seen holding Birdie while wearing an animal print hooded top and matching bottoms. She has her hair up and is fresh-faced as she smiles at the camera and hold the cute tot, who is wearing a pink outfit and also smiling. “We just get each other 😍 #BIRDIEMAE,” Jessica captioned the endearing snapshot.

Naturally, fans flocked to the comments section to give Jessica and Birdie some love. “You have beautiful babies 😍😍😍😍,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Beautiful little angel. God bless her and protect her.” Fans also couldn’t stop raving about Jessica’s gorgeous makeup-free face. “Both so beautiful 💗💗,” a fan named Jenna wrote, while another Instagram user named Jodi confessed, “Girl you look about 15 without makeup! #BLESSED.”

Jessica recently showed off her astonishing 100-pound weight loss on Twitter just six months after giving birth to her newest bundle of joy. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 ) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” the caption read.

Just how did the mother-of-three drop the baby weight in record time? By eating her veggies — mainly, cauliflower! “It’s been a lot of hard work. I have to say that I have worked very hard,” Simpson said in an interview on HSN. “Everything that I’ve been eating is mostly made with cauliflower.”