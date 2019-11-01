Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter, Kaavia, 11 Mos., Is An Adorable Sunflower On Halloween

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made sure their daughter Kaavia’s first Halloween was memorable by dressing her in something that was nothing short of absolutely adorable.

Gabrielle Union, 47, and Dwyane Wade, 37, joined lil Kaavia, 11 Mos., for some fun in the sun where each represented something you might find in your own backyard! Kaavia took center stage as a precious sunflower while her mommy stunned as a honey pot and her daddy went as a prickly cactus. The NBA superstar shared a bunch of Instagram snaps from their fun Halloween photoshoot on Oct. 31 where he gushed about his excitement over this being Kaavia’s first Halloween. They all posed as a happy family-of-three in front of a bunch of pumpkins for the first pic before the set transitioned into a solo shot of their little one looking absolutely precious! “She’s the real deal my boy,” fellow basketball player Udonis Haslem, 39, wrote in the comments section about their baby girl.

Oh my! Things took a turn for the naughty in a separate snap of Dwyane acting cheeky with his gorgeous wife. “Frisky Cactus In My Honey Pot,” the Being Mary Jane star joked about their hilarious pic where the sports superstar got a good hold of his wife in a very inappropriate manner. Some fans weren’t shocked by their behavior, with one saying “I knew those costume were gonna take a turn.”

Gabrielle also shared an adorable bonding moment between Dwyane and Kaavia which she referred to as “My Loves” on Instagram. She grabbed onto her daddy while mumbling a bunch of words which made both parents giggle with glee. “As long as she’s happy,” Dwyane happily said before the clip finished.

The Halloween festivities in the Union-Wade household have been going on for a couple of days. Gabrielle and Kaavia looked like twins when they dressed up as her Compton Clovers character from Bring It On on Oct. 27.

Gabrielle and Dwyane also dressed up separately from Kaavia for Halloween. He went as Wesley Snipes‘ legendary character Nino Brown from New Jack City while she dressed as a woman named Donna. “I teach Pole/Boxing fusion cardio classes at the local Y,” she explained about her ensemble. “I’m still waiting for it to catch on out here cuz it’s all the rage in Europe.”