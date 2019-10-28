Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia, 11 Mos, Are Twins In ‘Bring It On’ Compton Clovers Costume

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James’ ‘Bring It On’ inspired outfits were so amazing that fellow actress Taraji P. Henson claimed they won Halloween!

Cuteness overload! Gabrielle Union, 46, and her daughter Kaavia James, 11 months, looked to be having a blast while striking a variety of poses in their cheerleading ensembles on Instagram on Oct. 27. They dressed just like Gabrielle did in the 2000 teen comedy Bring It On which costarred Kirsten Dunst, 37, and Eliza Dushku, 38. Gabrielle wore her East Compton Clovers ensemble that she was often seen in throughout the classic film, while Kaavia sported something similar that was given to her while they were in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska last month.

Fans took note of how much the mother/daughter duo looked alike in the comments section. “OMG she is your twin!” one wrote. Others had a hard time telling the difference between present day Gabrielle and Gabrielle in Bring It On from nearly 20 years ago. “I mean I truly don’t understand how you look the same,” another fan commented. “Like this could be photoshopped but I know it isn’t. You are just incredibly inspiring!!”

Gabrielle wasn’t done just yet with her and Kaavia’s Bring It On moment. The Being Mary Jane star and her little one did their best to reenact one of the film’s famous cheerleading scenes in a video posted to her Instagram the same day that was a mixture of nostalgia and sheer preciousness. “Oh this is just perfect,” one fan said in response to the footage.

She and husband Dwyane Wade, 37, became parents for the first time together when they welcomed Kaavia via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018, four years after they wed in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2014. The NBA star has three other children from previous relationships.

Gabrielle has gushed about her daughter many times on social media in the months since including when she showed off her baby girl’s swimming moves on Oct. 15. Here’s to seeing many more moments between them in the future!