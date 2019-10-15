Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Natural, Curly Hair After Fans Call Her Out For Never Showing It Off

Gabrielle Union has heard your demands. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ host, who is often seen with long waves and straight hair, showed off her natural curls in a pixie cut style to curious fans!

Long, short, braided, straight, teased — Gabrielle Union, 46, has experimented with all sorts of hairstyles, but returned to her roots on Oct. 14. Feeling herself in an Instagram Boomerang, the America’s Got Talent host revealed her natural ‘do — a curly pixie cut — and poked fun at her ever-changing hairstyles. “Them: Why dont you ever wear your natural hair?!?!” Gabrielle captioned the video, mimicking her presumed fans, and then added, “Me: Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy 🤷🏾‍♀️.” Heyyy to you too — Gabrielle looked absolutely gorgeous and fierce in her natural hair, which she complemented with an edgy black leather jumpsuit from New York & Company, a brand she has collaborated with on a fashion collection.

Fans were just as appreciative of Gabrielle’s curls, including her celebrity followers! “MAMACITA 🔥😍🤤,” model Winnie Harlow raved in Gabrielle’s comments section, while Jada Pinkett-Smith left three heart-eyed emojis. “Soooooooo cute,” Regina King chimed in, and fellow actress Essence Atkins wrote, “Fire my friend,” accompanied by three clapping emojis. That round of applause was echoed throughout the comments section, and the praise continued in a second post revealing more pictures of Gabrielle’s hair on Monday, which she captioned, “Me ❤ ❤❤.”

Gabrielle also left her hair in its natural state for a “date night” with her husband Dwyane Wade, 37, which she revealed to her Instagram Story viewers on Oct. 14! However, health coach Massy Arias made a good point under Gabrielle’s Boomerang, in response to why Gabrielle rarely wears her hair “natural”: “Because people don’t understand how hard it is to maintain curly hair. With how busy you are, there’s no way you’ll be maintaining curls every other day. At least, I get it!”

Indeed, Gabrielle is a busy bee. Even though the Season 14 finale of America’s Got Talent aired on Sept. 18 (which Gabrielle wore her hair straight for), the actress is still busy with raising her and Dwyane’s daughter Kaavia, 11 mos., and filming scenes for her and Jessica Alba’s police drama, LA’s Finest. Gabrielle even brought Kaavia on set recently, and shared an adorable photo of the mom with her “BFF” at her workplace on Oct. 4!