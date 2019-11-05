Interview
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes Admits She ‘Grew Up’ With Daughter Suri Cruise, 13, After Giving Birth In Her 20s

News Writer

There’s nothing like the bond between a mother and daughter — Katie Holmes revealed she was ‘happy to become a mom’ in her 20s, and loved growing up along with her daughter.

Katie Holmes, 40, has a very close relationship with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. The actress opened up about their relationship and how she really matured after Suri was born. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” Katie revealed to Elle UK for their December cover story, published on Nov. 4. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this?” she pondered to herself. “Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

And as they matured together, Katie and her look-a-like daughter’s style began to mesh too! Living in New York City, Katie revealed that she really wanted to create a “soft and cozy” place for the pair to live, and imbued every inch of her apartment with that inspiration. “I have a lot of pictures,” Katie shared of her and Suri’s home. “I like vintage art from flea markets. Because we’re in New York, I want our apartment to be very cozy and soft — the city around us is so intense and hard. So that’s our style. And a lot of colors.”

While their home is soft and warm, the outside — especially in autumn and winter — becomes much colder and harsher. Naturally, Katie is “worried” about Suri as she grows up and is mostly concerned about the influences that are just outside of their home. “Doesn’t every parent [worry about that]?” the Dawson’s Creek alum asked during her profile. “There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense. The atmosphere around the world is…terrifying.”

Fortunately for Katie, it looks like Suri definitely has a good head on her shoulders. The pair were spotted out and about in NYC on Oct. 14, with Suri toting a certain book in her hands. The young inquisitor walked by her mother with a copy of Margaret Atwood‘s 1985 book, The Handmaid’s Tale. As fans know, the novel was adapted into the wildly popular Hulu series of the same name in 2017, starring (and executive produced by) Elisabeth Moss. Clearly, Katie is raising Suri right — allowing her daughter to be curious and creating a warm place of support.