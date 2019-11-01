Kacey Musgraves Shows off Toned Abs In Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Costume

Happy Halloween from Kacey Musgraves! The country singer attended Kendall Jenner’s birthday party, and she looked amazing while dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Kacey Musgraves is a Texas girl, and she paid homage to her home state with her 2019 Halloween costume. Kacey dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, and she absolutely slayed the costume. She wore the cheerleaders’ signature uniform, including a tied-up, blue and white crop top and teeny-tiny white shorts. The shorts were held by by a white belt with blue stars, and the top was tied right in the center, which put cleavage on full display. Kacey’s toned abs were front and center in the look, as well. All in all, she nailed this!

To celebrate Halloween, Kacey attended Kendall Jenner’s birthday party, which doubled as a Halloween bash for her dozens of close friends. Kacey hung out with Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and more at the star-studded party. The 31-year-old seems to have gotten quite close with Gigi and Bella recently — the models fangirled out at Kacey’s NYC concert in October, and they all hung out after the show, too. Considering the massive year Kacey has had, it’s no surprise that she’s mingling in these A-list crowds nowadays!

Kacey released her album, Golden Hour, in March 2018, and went onto win the Album of the Year award at the CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and ACM Awards. The record was extremely critically acclaimed, and Kacey has been touring in support of it all year long.

⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bI92v8ldUG — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 1, 2019

She recently wrapped up the tour with a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which was the perfect way to close out such an epic run. Now, Kacey can hopefully enjoy some time off as the year winds down — and fans are sure to start begging for some new music soon!