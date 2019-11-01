See Pic
Hollywood Life

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Is A Sexy Nurse For 2nd ‘Kill Bill’ Halloween Costume — Pic

Elizabeth Hurley
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9919335ay)Elizabeth Hurley'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 09 Oct 2018ELIZABETH HURLEY: “WE WILL FIND A CURE FOR BREAST CANCER”Every 19 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. After losing her Grandmother to the disease, global icon Elizabeth Hurley is on a mission, determined that one day a cure will be found. She joins us this morning to talk about her role as Global ambassador of The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.
Elizabeth Hurley 'Rocketman' film premiere, London, UK - 20 May 2019
***NO WEB USEAGES PERMITTED*** English model and actress Liz Hurley is pictured in a sexy bikini and red swimsuit relaxing on a yacht with her husband Arun Nayar. Liz looked stunning as she bathed in the Formentera sun. Pictured: Ref: SPL3085406 040810 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Political News Editor

Liz Hurley wanted to party on Halloween… and kill bill. Liz debuted her second costume, and it’s another sexy tribute to the Tarantino film: the eye-patched assassin/nurse played by Daryl Hannah!

Elizabeth Hurley kept up her killing streak on Halloween 2019 by rocking her second Kill Bill-themed costume of the holiday. After going as the film’s hero, The Bride/Beatrix Kiddo, she switched teams and dressed up for another party as the film’s villain: Elle Driver. The Daryl Hannah played character, also known by the codename California Mountain Snake, dons a sexy nurse costume at one point to sneak into the hospital to kill The Bride (Uma Thurman). It’s not subtle, though, considering that she has an eyepatch. Ever committed to a role, Liz rocked an eyepatch decorated with the red cross for her Halloween costume!

In a photo posted to Liz’s Instagram account on October 31, The Royals actress is posing on the dance floor at a Halloween party while rocking a tiny dress straight from the “sexy nurse” wall at Party City, along with a long, blonde wig to emulate Elle’s own locks. Liz has her arm raised high over her head, so hopefully she’s hanging onto a huge hypodermic needle, Elle’s weapon of choice to take down The Bride. Her new costume comes a few days after Liz put on The Bride’s iconic, yellow moto suit and brandished her trusty Hattori Hanzō sword. Well… hers is clearly made from tin foil, but it’s a good take on the Quentin Tarantino film nonetheless!

Who knew that Liz was such a Tarantino fan, to be honest. These costumes are a cool departure from her usual outfits, which are mostly just a collection of bikinis and sexy one-piece swimsuits. Not that we’re complaining; the swimwear designer always looks fabulous!

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween 😘😘😘

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

To see more of the hot costumes celebs like Liz have rocked this Halloween, take a look through our gallery above! From rock stars to cartoon characters, there’s something for everyone.