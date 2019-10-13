Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Shows Off Incredibly Toned Figure In Sexy Striped Bikini From Swimwear Brand

Elizabeth Hurley is absolutely ageless in yet another sexy bikini photo! The 54-year-old was seen posing in a sunny location rocking a two-piece from her namesake line.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, looks nothing short of incredible. The actress was all-smiles as she soaked up the sun in a sweet and sexy photo shared on her Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 13. Elizabeth was wearing the triangle-shaped Lauren bikini from her popular Elizabeth Hurley Beach line as she smiled and posed with her arms up. The swimsuit was giving us all the nautical vibes, as it featured rich navy stripes and luxe gold chain details at the hips and between the chest. While she didn’t share her location, she appeared to be standing on a balcony with lush green trees behind her.

Summer may be over, but her bikini-ready body looked flawless in the shot, showing off her rock hard abs, toned legs, and shapely arms. The Estee Lauder spokesperson had her make-up on fleek, too, with a sexy black eye liner, peach blush and nude glossy lip. “My favourite #LaurenBikini @elizabethhurleybeach in our #mallorca boutique and at ElizabethHurley.com #puertoportals,” she captioned the photo, referencing her store in the ritzy Mallorca, Spain — a stunning island off of the country’s coast.

The swimsuit is indeed a favorite of Elizabeth’s, as she was rocking the exact same one while lounging in a pool on Aug. 22. “Bliss,” she wrote, as she rocked her highlighted hair up in a bun and sported an ombre pair of sunglasses. Stripes are definitely a go-to for the The Royals actress, as she was also seen wearing a strapless reverse version — navy with white stripes — on Aug. 17. Hey, if it works — it works!

Elizabeth, who is mom to 17-year-old son Damien with ex Steve Bing, isn’t currently linked to anyone romantically, but we can’t imagine she’ll stay single long with pics like these! Her followers couldn’t get enough either, writing “wow u look so beautiful,” and “Wtf this girl doesn’t age.” Touché!