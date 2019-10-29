Rihanna Snuggles With Her Friend’s Newborn Baby After Saying She Wants Kids ‘More Than Anything’

Get ready for your heart to melt as Rihanna is cuddling a friend’s newborn and the pictures are precious. This comes after the singer admitted she wants a family of her own.

After saying earlier this year that she wants children “more than anything in life,” Rihanna has become an aunty! Her former personal assistant turned project director for Fenty Corp. Jennifer Rosales just gave birth to a son on Oct. 29 and RiRi’s heart is exploding with joy. She posted two photos holding Jenn’s newborn, snuggling him close to her face with so much love. He’s Jennifer and husband Aaron Davis‘ second son and already Rihanna has a nickname, as in one photo she captioned it, “Aunty Oh NaNa x JJ,” in honor of his name Justin Joshua.

Rihanna was present for the birth, she and Jenn are that tight and as close as sisters. In a second post while holding on to JJ, Rihanna wrote in the caption, “I’m so grateful that I was here for your first day on the playground kid!! Aunty loves you so much already. CONGRATULATIONS to the Davis fam! @jennnrosales you a beast for making this look easy. @the_aa you a champ and a super dope dad.” She continued on, mentioning JJ’s big brother Aaron Rodolfo, who she’s probably and aunt to as well. “@aaronrodolfodavis I know you not gonna like sharing yo mama, but you get all the new toys, lil bro only gets your old ones so you good! Here’s to baby #JustusJoshuaDavis,” Ri added.

Rihanna looked like a total natural holding on to the newborn baby. She wore her hair back in cornrow braids as she cuddled the little one close to her in his white blanket and cap, just a few hours old. In another photo she’s seen from behind, holding the baby to her chest and his little face can be seen over her left shoulder. The 31-year-old appears so maternal, which is a god thing as she recently mentioned that she wants kids of her own.