Bradley Cooper’s Daughter, 2, Looks Adorable In Black Dress While Attending D.C Event With Dad

It was a daddy/daughter day out for Bradley Cooper and his sweet little girl, Lea, on Oct. 27, as the duo made a rare appearance together at a public event in Washington D.C.

Bradley Cooper had a very special plus one when he showed up to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. on Oct. 27. The hunky actor brought his daughter, Lea, 2, to the high-profile ceremony, where Dave Chappelle was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Bradley was photographed carrying Lea inside the event, and the toddler looked too cute for words in her black dress and tights. She also wore a vest, and held on tight to her famous dad as they made their way inside. So sweet!

Meanwhile, Bradley looked quite handsome in his white button down and blazer, which he left unbuttoned for a more casual vibe. He also sported a freshly-shaven face, which was quite a relief, as just two months ago, he had a mustache that had fans comparing him to Jeff Foxworthy! Meanwhile, Bradley’s decision to bring Lea to this very public event was quite surprising, since he and his ex, Irina Shayk, have always been very private about their relationship and family. It looks like Lea is handling the spotlight just fine, though!

Bradley and Irina decided to end their relationship earlier this year after four years together. They were first linked in April 2015, and Irina confirmed her pregnancy at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Nov. 2016 by putting her baby bump on display in her sexy lingerie. Lea was born in March 2017.

Irina was by Bradley’s side throughout the 2019 award season, where he was honored for his work in A Star Is Born, which he directed and starred in. Things seemed to be going well for the couple, but sadly, by June, they had split.