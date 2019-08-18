Bradley Cooper is making sure his precious little girl Lea develops a love of the beach. He took the two-year-old on a daddy and daughter outing in Malibu as summer winds down.

Even though Bradley Cooper and longtime parter Irina Shayk split in June, the couple is continuing to do an amazing job of co-parenting their daughter Lea, 2. While the little one spent quite a bit of time with her mom in New York this summer, Bradley now has his daughter on the West Coast and took her on an adorable beach outing in Malibu on Aug. 18. They were surrounded by a large group of pals, but had the spot on the beach all to themselves. And Bradley is sporting a brand new mustache! Hot.

There was at least one other toddler in the mix and the boy and Lea were able to build a little sand castle together. Bradley’s blonde daughter stayed close to her famous daddy though. It was clear that the day was about Lea getting to play on the beach as Bradley wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark grey pants, so he wasn’t about to go in the water. As they departed he sweetly held Lea in his arms while carrying her bag of diapers and other baby supplies.

While Bradley, 44, and Irina, 33, split up in June after four years together, a month later they had a custody agreement in place so that there was no messy fighting over their daughter. They agreed to live in the same area and share custody 50-50. Since Bradley is a busy actor/director and Irina one of the most in-demand models in the world, Lea will always be with one of her parents. This time around it was Bradley’s turn to play daddy after Lea spent time with Irina and her mom Olga in New York City throughout July.

Right now Bradley’s schedule is the more quiet of the two, as he has three films in pre-production but currently isn’t busy on any movie sets. Meanwhile, Irina is likely gearing up for September’s New York Fashion Week, which is then traditionally followed by Fashion Weeks in London, Milan and finally Paris.