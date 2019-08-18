See Pics
Hollywood Life

Bradley Cooper Is A Doting Dad As He Takes Adorable Daughter Lea, 2, To The Beach – Pic

Backgrid
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and director Bradley Cooper spends some quality time with daughter Lea De Seine at the beach, post break up with his partner, Russian model Irina Shayk. The daddy and daughter pair hung out with friends in Malibu, soaking up the summer sunshine before Bradley took Lea home, carrying her in his arms. Pictured: Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and director Bradley Cooper spends some quality time with daughter Lea De Seine at the beach, post break up with his partner, Russian model Irina Shayk. The daddy and daughter pair hung out with friends in Malibu, soaking up the summer sunshine before Bradley took Lea home, carrying her in his arms. Pictured: Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** New York, NY - Model Irina Shayk is walking with her daughter Lea and mother Olga on the West Side Hudson River Greenway in New York City. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have agreed to share custody of their two-year-old daughter Lea de Seine and living in the same city. Pictured: Irina Shayk BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Bradley Cooper is making sure his precious little girl Lea develops a love of the beach. He took the two-year-old on a daddy and daughter outing in Malibu as summer winds down.

Even though Bradley Cooper and longtime parter Irina Shayk split in June, the couple is continuing to do an amazing job of co-parenting their daughter Lea, 2. While the little one spent quite a bit of time with her mom in New York this summer, Bradley now has his daughter on the West Coast and took her on an adorable beach outing in Malibu on Aug. 18. They were surrounded by a large group of pals, but had the spot on the beach all to themselves. And Bradley is sporting a brand new mustache! Hot.

There was at least one other toddler in the mix and the boy and Lea were able to build a little sand castle together. Bradley’s blonde daughter stayed close to her famous daddy though. It was clear that the day was about Lea getting to play on the beach as Bradley wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark grey pants, so he wasn’t about to go in the water. As they departed he sweetly held Lea in his arms while carrying her bag of diapers and other baby supplies.

While Bradley, 44, and Irina, 33, split up in June after four years together, a month later they had a custody agreement in place so that there was no messy fighting over their daughter. They agreed to live in the same area and share custody 50-50. Since Bradley is a busy actor/director and Irina one of the most in-demand models in the world, Lea will always be with one of her parents. This time around it was Bradley’s turn to play daddy after Lea spent time with Irina and her mom Olga in New York City throughout July.

Bradley Cooper and daughter Lea
Bradley Cooper carries two-year-old daughter Lea back to the car after spending the day with friends on the beach in Malibu on Aug. 18, 2019.
Bradley Cooper and Daughter Lea
Bradley Cooper enjoys some daddy & daughter time with two-year-old Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper on the beach in Malibu with pals on Aug. 18, 2018.

Right now Bradley’s schedule is the more quiet of the two, as he has three films in pre-production but currently isn’t busy on any movie sets. Meanwhile, Irina is likely gearing up for September’s New York Fashion Week, which is then traditionally followed by Fashion Weeks in London, Milan and finally Paris.