Kanye West Admits He Used To Style North West, 6, To ‘Out Dress’ Rihanna

Kanye West was out to make his daughter, North, a real trendsetter, revealing he tried to get her to dress better than Rihanna until he began to ‘think and feel differently.’

No topic was off limits with Kanye West, 42, in his most recent interview. Prior to the release of his new album, Jesus Is King, Zane Lowe joined the “Famous” rapper in Wyoming for an interview, which aired live on Apple Music’s Beats 1, October 24. Kanye candidly chatted about everything from his faith, his feud with Drake, to his thoughts on Donald Trump. But some of the more surprising anecdotes came from his conversation about his daughter, North, 6, and frequent collaborator Rihanna. Kanye revealed that he “was literally out there making [North] try to out dress Rihanna.” While it’s true that the Kardashian/West family definitely have style to spare, dressing North better than Rihanna was really quite a feat.

Eventually, Kanye changed his mind and felt differently about trying to dress up his little girl in order to out dress the “Work” singer. “I don’t think North should wear a crop top after I had her wear a slip dress when she was two years old. I think and feel differently now that I am Christian,” he revealed. But it doesn’t seem like North’s style has taken any fashion hits, as she’s always dressed to the nines. A lot of her inspiration, undoubtedly comes from mom, Kim Kardashian, 39. And the pair have had a slew of great mother daughter fashion moments, including some neon looks the pair rocked in NYC.

Of course, Kanye is super close to little North, so it’s no surprise he was going out of his way to pick out her attire — even if it was a bit beyond her years. However the little fashionista may have some other plans in mind beyond fashion when it comes to her future. North shared with her family in an Instagram video on June 20 that she wants “to be a rapper and I want to be a singer!” Could there be some Grammys in her future? Fans would love to see it!

Regardless, North definitely has more than enough time to mold her own sense of fashion. With two incredibly stylish parents, who are both constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion, she has plenty of inspiration. Fans cannot wait to see little North grow into her style as she grows up right before their eyes!