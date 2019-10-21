Rihanna Plays Chris Brown’s Song In Background Of Fenty Beauty Promo After His Flirty Comments

Rihanna repped ex Chris Brown in a new video on Instagram, and nobody liked it more than Chris himself!

She’s not exactly a fan of his romantic advances, but it appears that Rihanna, 31, still digs Chris Brown‘s music. Weeks after her volatile ex-boyfriend, 30, tried to shoot his shot multiple times with thirsty comments on her photos, she used one of his songs in a new video. The Fenty Beauty promo video, posted to Twitter and Instagram, shows off a new collection of her Glossy Posse lipglosses, set to the tune of Chris H.E.R. collaboration “Come Together”. Interesting choice, isn’t it? Fans were very divided when they heard Chris in the background of her promo, half praising her for repping her ex, half disappointed that she would give positive attention to the man who almost killed her 10 years ago.

Someone who absolutely loved it? Chris himself. The “Forever” singer reposted RiRi’s video to his Instagram story on October 20, using the smiling emoji with hearts, and the prayer hands. She just gave him fuel for the fire! Since the end of September, Chris has been sprinkling flirty emojis and remarks into the comments on her Instagram posts. When Rihanna posted a Savage x Fenty ad showing her lounging in lingerie next to a lamp, he commented, ““I wanna be the lamp,” and used the blushing and sly-faced emojis. As a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, he definitely still has feelings for her. “Chris knows now more than ever what he had and he always thinks what could have been,” the source said. “When he sees her perform or when he sees sexy pictures he can only think that they should still be together.” Sure, Jan.

It ain’t happening, though. Rihanna confirmed in a recent interview with Vogue that she’s in an exclusive and loving relationship with boyfriend Hassan Jameel. She said that she’s “so happy” right now, and even thinking about kids right now. Definitely not with Chris.

A source close to Rihanna confirmed what she said to HollywoodLife, telling us EXCLUSIVELY that, “Rihanna always appreciates compliments but that’s as far as it will ever go for Chris or any other guy leaving her IG comments. Rihanna is a woman in love and only has eyes for Hassan.”