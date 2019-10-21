‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Gushes Over Her ‘Chemistry’ With Blake — ‘We Go Together Perfect’

While coaching two of her team members on the Oct. 21 episode of ‘The Voice,’ Gwen Stefani compares their ‘chemistry’ to what she has with Blake Shelton!

The battle rounds continue on the Oct. 21 episode of The Voice! First up is a battle between Jared Herzog and Will Breman from John Legend’s team. After getting some advice from their coach, as well as advisor, Usher, the guys hit the stage with a performance of Shawn Mendes’ “Treat You Better.” The performance gets high praise from all of the coaches, but John ultimately picks Will as the winner. Unfortunately, that means the end of the road for Jared.

Next up is a team Blake Shelton battle between Marina Chello and Ricky Duran. Blake and his advisor, Darius Rucker, help the singer prepare a performance of “Valerie” by The Zutons, and they both kill it onstage. After the performance, Kelly Clarkson makes it clear that she’s going to steal whoever Blake doesn’t pick. So, when he chooses Ricky, it’s no surprise that she pushes her button for the steal. However, Blake also pushes to use his one SAVE on Marina, so the decision is in Marina’s hands. She decides to stick with team Blake and chooses her original coach, leaving Kelly disappointed.

Jake Hoot and Steve Knill from team Kelly are up next. They get some advice from their coach and advisor, Normani, and then take the stage to perform the Willie Nelson version of “Always On My Mind.” Kelly is impressed by both artists, but she picks the person who she thinks will best round out her team — Jake. Kelly also chooses Gracee Shriver over Brennan Lassiter, and Damali over Brooke Stephenson.

The next battle is between Gwen Stefani’s artists, Royce Lovett and Kiara Brown. They’re mentored by will.i.am, and he and Gwen help them put together a performance of “Turn The Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley. The singers both have very different tones to their voices, and Gwen compares it to her own relationship with Blake. “It’s a chemistry,” she says. “It’s like me and Blake — we do not seem like we’d go together, but we go together perfect.” All the hard work pays off, and both singers nail it. However, Gwen can only pick one, and she goes with Royce.

It’s not the end of the road for Kiara, though! Gwen pushes for the save, and Kelly goes for the steal, so Kiara has to choose between the powerhouse vocalists. She winds up choosing to switch teams and go to team Kelly, which gives Gwen the chance to keep her save for another artist on her team in the future. Next up, Blake’s singers, Joana Martinez and Matthew McQueen, battle it out on a rendition of “High Hopes” by Panic At The Disco. The coaches are blown away by the performance, but Blake can only make one choice, and he picks Joana for his team.

Next, James Violet and Kyndal Inskeep, from Gwen’s team, battle with a performance of “I Could Use A Love Song” by Maren Morris. Gwen chooses Kyndal as the winner of the battle, but it’s not the end of the road for James — Gwen uses her save and John uses his steal to keep James around! This leaves James with a big decision to make, and we won’t see who he picks until tomorrow night! After night three of the battle rounds, here’s where the teams stand:

John – Khalea Lynee, Zoe Upkins, Max Boyle, Katie Kadan, Will Breman

Kelly – Shane Q, Melinda Rodriguez, Alex Guthrie, Jake Hoot, Damali, Gracee Shriver, Kiara Brown

Blake – Kat Hammock, Cali Wilson, Ricky Duran, Marina Chello, Joana Martinez

Gwen – Myracle Holloway, Destiny Rayne, Royce Lovett, Kyndal Inskeep

The battle rounds will continue on the next episode of The Voice, which airs on Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.