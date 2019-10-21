Tiger Woods’ Ex Elin Nordegren & Her BF Jordan Cameron Are Seen For The 1st Time With Newborn Baby

Tiger Woods’ ex Elin Nordegren and former pro-football player BF Jordan Cameron have been photographed for the first time as a family, with him cradling their newborn baby.

Tiger Woods‘ ex-wife Elin Nordegren‘s new baby’s birth was as secretive as her pregnancy by boyfriend Jordan Cameron. It’s unclear if they have a new son or daughter, but they sure were beaming parents when they attended her 10-year-old son Charlie‘s soccer game in North Palm Beach, FL on Oct. 18. Former Miami Dolphins star Jordan held their new little one in his arms, with the baby wearing a green onesie. Already the newborn has a full head of brown hair as seen in the pics here.

Its unclear when baby Nordegren-Cameron arrived or what the name is, but a day after the photos at the soccer game were snapped it was confirmed that they were new parents. Elin glowed while watching her son by Tiger play soccer, dressed in a loose-fitting black frock with white flowers on it. At one point Charlie even came over and got a high-five from his mom while Jordan held on to the infant throughout most of the game.

Elin’s pregnancy caught the world off-guard when she was photographed at Charlie’s June 7 flag football game rocking a very sizable baby bump. It was later revealed that she and Jordan had been very quietly dating for over a year after meeting through mutual friends in South Florida and that he’d moved into her $45 million mansion. The 39-year-old wore a black top and black leggings and appeared to be at least five or six months pregnant at the time. Elin has two children from her marriage to Tiger, 12-year-old daughter Sam and Charlie while Jordan has a 10-year-old son Tristan from a previous relationship.

Elin and Tiger, 43, had a turbulent split in 2009 after he was busted for cheating, but they get along very well today. During an Oct. 2016 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the golfing great revealed “We have Sam and we have Charlie…And we love them so much that we are going to [do] whatever it takes to make that work. [Elin has] been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth. We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on.” Tiger has been dating former restaurant manager Erica Herman since 2017.